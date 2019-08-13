Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to lead the charge in July – despite challenging market conditions

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK continues to lead the way in the plug-in hybrid market with the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV once again topped the sales charts in July with 436 units registered, bringing calendar year to date sales to 4,083 unit, a reduction of just 2% over the same period in 2018 despite the PHEV market in the UK being 50% down year on year.

Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV represented 24.7% of the plug-in hybrid segment for the month, meaning that one in four was a Mitsubishi PHEV.

Toby Marshall, Director of Sales & Marketing, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said “It is very pleasing to see the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV performing well and leading the way for the plug-in hybrids in the UK, especially in a time in which the plug-in hybrid market remains challenging. Our customers continue to appreciate the cutting edge technology and real-world benefits of driving the Outlander PHEV with its long EV range contributing to a cleaner and quieter environment.”

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is priced from £36,755 (OTR) and delivers 46g/km (WLTP) CO2 emissions and an official WLTP economy figure of 139mpg. A dedicated commercial version is also available from £25,113 (excluding VAT including the PiVG, VED and First Registration Fee).

