Mitsubishi: notice regarding reports in the media

MMC, Nissan and Honda are considering various possibilities for future collaboration, but no decisions have been made

Media reports that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Honda”) and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Nissan”) are considering a business integration with the possibility of our company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “MMC”) joining in the future are not based on an announcement from MMC.

As announced in March and August of this year, MMC, Nissan and Honda are considering various possibilities for future collaboration, but no decisions have been made.

If there are any updates, we will inform all stakeholders at the appropriate time.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi