Mitsubishi Motors launches the 2022 Mirage G4 and continues local production in the Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) introduced the 2022 Mirage G4*, its locally produced compact sedan, in the Philippines on August 28.

A derivative of the Mirage compact hatchback, Mirage G4 debuted in 2013 as a 4-door 5-seater compact sedan powered by a 1.2-liter engine. The refined Mirage G4 adopts a sharp, dynamic exterior with Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield front face and a convenient interior featuring a new 7-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system.

The global cumulative sales of Mirage G4 is approximately 370,000 units, with more than 92,000 units of locally produced and imported models sold in the Philippines as of July 2021. In 2017, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), a sales and manufacturing subsidiary of MMC in the Philippines, started local production of the Mirage G4 as the first vehicle to go into production under the Philippine government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program.

“While we maintain the key practical features that make Mirage G4 a real life partner for customers, we added a bolder and aggressive look that will project a more confident stance,” said Takao Kato, president of MMC. “Further, Mirage G4 has generated local job opportunities through MMPC’s plant in Santa Rosa and auto parts suppliers. By introducing the refreshed model, Mitsubishi Motors will enhance our local production, thus committing to the Philippine market.”

*Sold as Attrage in some markets

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors