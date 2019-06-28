Mitsubishi Motors in the UK celebrates 10 years of EV innovation

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is celebrating the 10th anniversary of making its advanced electric vehicle technology available to the world’s motoring market.

In 2009, and when the idea of mainstream electric vehicles was considered a novelty by many, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) introduced the ground-breaking all-electric i-MiEV city car into the UK, with 25 vehicles used in the CABLED (Coventry and Birmingham Low Emission Demonstrators) trial, the largest of public trials supported by the Government at the time.

Combining a range of 80 miles with comfortable seating for four, the cleverly-packaged Mitsubishi i-MiEV impressed early adopters with its nippy performance and low running costs, winning awards around the world in the process. Perhaps most importantly though, it paved the way for the 2013 launch of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, accelerating Mitsubishi Motors’ understanding of taking EV powertrains to the mass market.

The world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has achieved over 200,000 global sales since its debut. It has proved particularly popular in the UK with over 47,000 examples sold making it the nation’s favourite plug-in vehicle every year since it went on sale in 2014.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “The Mitsubishi i-MiEV has played a significant role in getting us to where we are today. Without it, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV might not have come to market so quickly or offer drivers such an effective and attractive package. We’re delighted to be in a position where we can today offer our customers a class-leading plug-in hybrid and while the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers cutting-edge technology, drivers are safe in the knowledge that its advanced specification has been carefully developed, refined and optimised over several years. The 10th anniversary of the Mitsubishi i-MiEV really is a great illustration of how MMC pushes boundaries and strives to innovate.”

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV petrol hybrid is priced from £36,755 (OTR) and delivers 46g/km (WLTP) CO 2 emissions and an official WLTP economy figure of 139mpg. It also has a pure electric range of 28 miles (WLTP), further contributing to a cleaner and quieter environment. A dedicated commercial version is also available from £25,113 (excluding VAT including the PiVG, VED and First Registration Fee).

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors