Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2020

Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (93.3% year-on-year)

   March 30, 2020

Summary: February 2020

Domestic Production

  • February 2020 – Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (93.3% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

  • February 2020 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (82.1% year-on-year)

Total Production

  • February 2020 – Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (87.1% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

  • February 2020 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (75.5% year-on-year)

Exports

  • February 2020 – First monthly year-on-year increase in seven months since July, 2019 (101.8% year-on-year)

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Close
Close