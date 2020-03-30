Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2020

Summary: February 2020
Domestic Production
- February 2020 – Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (93.3% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
- February 2020 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (82.1% year-on-year)
Total Production
- February 2020 – Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (87.1% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
- February 2020 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (75.5% year-on-year)
Exports
- February 2020 – First monthly year-on-year increase in seven months since July, 2019 (101.8% year-on-year)
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors