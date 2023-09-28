Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2023

Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2023

August 2023

Fiscal Year 2023
(23/4-23/8)

Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/8)

VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production32,63697.6184,460115.2315,193114.9
Overseas roduction*141,58983.3204,49492.8349,73693.2
Total74,22589.0388,954102.2664,929102.3
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total2,91273.217,24990.831,38390.7
Minicars Total4,500140.819,231126.433,356126.7
Grand Total7,412103.336,480106.664,739106.3
Exports Total19,578107.192,422123.3151,588

115.1

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >
August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 97.6% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
August 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 83.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 89.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
August 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since June, 2023
( 103.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >
August 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 107.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia                    40,799 units :  85.6% year-on-year
China                   0 units :     0.0% year-on-year
Thailand   20,257 units :  105.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 14,830 units :   90.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia                         178 units :     39.1% year-on-year
North America  7,608 units :    89.9% year-on-year
Europe                3,550 units :  168.3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here