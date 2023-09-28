Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2023

August 2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/4-23/8)
Calendar Year 2023
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|32,636
|97.6
|184,460
|115.2
|315,193
|114.9
|Overseas roduction*1
|41,589
|83.3
|204,494
|92.8
|349,736
|93.2
|Total
|74,225
|89.0
|388,954
|102.2
|664,929
|102.3
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|2,912
|73.2
|17,249
|90.8
|31,383
|90.7
|Minicars Total
|4,500
|140.8
|19,231
|126.4
|33,356
|126.7
|Grand Total
|7,412
|103.3
|36,480
|106.6
|64,739
|106.3
|Exports Total
|19,578
|107.1
|92,422
|123.3
|151,588
115.1
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : August 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 97.6% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
August 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 83.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 89.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
August 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since June, 2023
( 103.3% year-on-year )
< Exports >
August 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 107.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 40,799 units : 85.6% year-on-year
China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
Thailand 20,257 units : 105.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 14,830 units : 90.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 178 units : 39.1% year-on-year
North America 7,608 units : 89.9% year-on-year
Europe 3,550 units : 168.3% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors