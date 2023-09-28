Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2023

August 2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/4-23/8) Calendar Year 2023

(23/1-23/8) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 32,636 97.6 184,460 115.2 315,193 114.9 Overseas roduction*1 41,589 83.3 204,494 92.8 349,736 93.2 Total 74,225 89.0 388,954 102.2 664,929 102.3 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 2,912 73.2 17,249 90.8 31,383 90.7 Minicars Total 4,500 140.8 19,231 126.4 33,356 126.7 Grand Total 7,412 103.3 36,480 106.6 64,739 106.3 Exports Total 19,578 107.1 92,422 123.3 151,588 115.1

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023

( 97.6% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

August 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023

( 83.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

August 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023

( 89.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

August 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since June, 2023

( 103.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >

August 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023

( 107.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 40,799 units : 85.6% year-on-year

China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

Thailand 20,257 units : 105.0% year-on-year

Indonesia 14,830 units : 90.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 178 units : 39.1% year-on-year

North America 7,608 units : 89.9% year-on-year

Europe 3,550 units : 168.3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors