Mitsubishi Motors: All-new Xforce earns the highest rating of five stars in 2024 ASEAN NCAP

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that its all-new Xforce1 compact SUV has earned a maximum five-star rating in the 2024 ASEAN NCAP2, a comprehensive safety performance assessment for new vehicles in the ASEAN region.

Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to its safety-oriented philosophy of achieving a mobility society with zero traffic accidents through continued efforts to develop and popularize safety technologies, and to spread knowledge about traffic safety.

The Xforce employs the high-rigidity RISE3 body that both absorbs energy and minimizes cabin deformation in the event of a crash, as well as six SRS airbags4 to ensure collision safety performance. It also adopts advanced safety features4, such as Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB), to provide a high level of preventive safety performance.

Premiered in Indonesia in 2023, the Xforce is a compact five-seat SUV built around the concept of being the “best-suited buddy for an exciting life” and was developed with a focus on how compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region. It features a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling, along with comfort and practicality, such as a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces, all well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size. Furthermore, it delivers safe and reliable road handling in various weather or road conditions, including rough or flooded roads.

Following its sales launch in Indonesia in November 2023, the Xforce was released in other ASEAN markets, including Vietnam in March and the Philippines in July. It is also available in Latin America and Africa, with plans to gradually extend the rollout to the Middle East and South Asia.

1Sold as the Outlander Sport In some markets

2New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries

3Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution

4Equipped on certain trim levels

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors