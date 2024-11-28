Mitsubishi L200 / Triton: first five stars pick up model under Latin NCAP’s latest protocols

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, publishes today the fifth crash tests results for 2024 with a long awaited five star result for the Mitsubishi L200 / Triton

The Mitsubishi L200 / Triton, produced in Thailand, achieved five stars. The L200 / Triton offers 7 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard and optional ADAS. The double cabin version achieved 89.89% in Adult Occupant, 91.16% in Child Occupant, 86.51% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 92.10% in Safety Assist. The single cabin version achieved 90.27% in Adult Occupant, 86.36% in Child Occupant, 86.51% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 92.10% in Safety Assist.

The previous L200 version was tested by Latin NCAP in 2019 and achieved zero stars. Following a remarkable reaction, Mitsubishi volunteered the assessment of its new L200 / Triton which was assessed in double and single cab formats in frontal impact, side impact, pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, ESC, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), AEB City, AEB Interurban, speed assisstance system (SAS) and Blind Spot Detection, achieving in both body types the five stars to the model.

The L200 / Triton showed, in general, good performance with stable structure footwell area and adequate to good adult chest protection in the frontal impact. It showed overall good protection in side impact and adequate to marginal protection to the chest in the pole impact. It also showed good child occupant protection and good ADAS systems with high volume of units fitted with it a standard. The passive Pedestrian Protection was good for a pick up and added to the AEB VRU score achieved one of the highest Pedestrian Protection scores in Latin NCAP until now.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and strongly recommends to buy those versions equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies, such as AEB.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said:

“Congratulations to Mitsubishi for this achievement and for continuing its five stars corporate policy. With this result Mitsubishi becomes the first manufacturer to offer to consumers a five stars pick up under latest Latin NCAP’s assessment protocols. It proves that work vehicles can offer high safety levels and achieve five star ratings responding to fleet requirements. Latin NCAP encourages other manufacturers to follow Mitsubishi’s policy and calls all governments to bring mandatory star rating safety labelling in support of independent and clear information to consumers”.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said:

“This result for the Mitsubishi L200 / Triton is a clear example of how manufacturers can improve the safety of their vehicles in response to consumer and societal demands. Going from zero to five stars in just a few years demonstrates Mitsubishi’s commitment to safety and marks a milestone in the region, particularly in the pick-up segment. We are pleasantly surprised that a pick-up has achieved one of the highest ratings for pedestrian protection. Mitsubishi sends a clear message to governments and consumers: it is possible to have safe vehicles that protect both occupants and vulnerable road users, even in work vehicles. Latin NCAP reiterates its call to implement mandatory safety labelling that provides transparent information to consumers, encouraging more manufacturers to follow this example of safety excellence.”

SOURCE: Latin NCAP