Mitsubishi Fuso wins fleet deal of 96 trucks in Cuba

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is pleased to announce a large fleet order of 96 light-duty Canter trucks from Cuba Petróleo Union (CUPET).

The order, which consists of 77 Canter light-duty trucks (GVW 5.7t), 13 double-cabin Canter light-duty trucks (GVW 6t), and 6 Fighter medium-duty trucks (GVW 15.1t), marks the largest deal to date for FUSO vehicles in Cuba. The sale was agreed upon through the general distributor MCV Comercial S.A., which is also the official importer for other Daimler vehicles in Cuba. The delivery of vehicles have been completed within last month.

CUPET is the Cuban state organization in charge of supplying fuels, lubricants and LPG throughout the country. It is involved in the extraction of petroleum deposits as well as the refining and distribution of petroleum products. In conjunction with CIMEX, the largest commercial corporation in Cuba, CUPET operates a chain of gasoline and diesel filling stations. The new trucks will be used to provide support to industrial facilities and customers using LPG tanks.

Besides the Canter, Mitsubishi Fuso provides products such as the light-duty Rosa bus, and medium-duty trucks to the Cuban market, as BU vehicles from the Mitsubishi Fuso Bus Manufacturing (MFBM) plant in Toyama and the MFTBC plant in Kawasaki, respectively. MCV, which has the largest dealer network for commercial vehicles in Cuba, began distributing FUSO vehicles in the country in 1995. The presence of the FUSO brand has grown steadily in recent years, as sales volumes from 2019 exceeded that of the previous year. In 2019, FUSO also achieved double-digit year-on-year growth in units sold within other markets in the greater Central American and Caribbean region, such as the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso