Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe’s plant in Tramagal sets sights on becoming a climate positive facility from 2040

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) announces that Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe-Sociedade Europeia de Automóveis, S.A (MFTE; headquarters: Tramagal, President and CEO: Arne Barden), MFTBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Portugal is setting its sights on becoming a climate positive[1] production location from the year 2040 onwards. This ambition follows the achievement of CO2-neutrality on the balance sheet in 2022.

[1] Contributing to the reduction of more CO2 emissions in the atmosphere than emitted by plant operations

MFTE, which has been producing FUSO vehicles for over four decades, is manufacturing the light-duty Canter and all-electric eCanter trucks for the European market in Tramagal, Portugal. Since the end of 2022, MFTE’s plant in Tramagal has been CO2-neutral on the balance sheet in its activities. Measures contributing to this achievement have so far included: contracting green electricity, installing over 1,200 solar panels for local energy generation, equipment-level energy efficiency monitoring, adjustments in the painting process on the production line and changing the internal fleet to all-electric eCanter trucks. In the future, MFTE plans to increase solar power production, and develop means of gradually decreasing its reliance on natural gas by replacing it with green hydrogen produced onsite. With these additional initiatives, the plant is targeting climate positive production from 2040 onwards.

The sustainability measures at MFTE are part of a larger effort within the parent organization Daimler Truck AG, which has realized CO2-neutrality on the balance sheet in its production plants in Europe in the year 2022. At MFTBC’s Kawasaki Plant in Japan, a commitment to further reducing the environmental impact of vehicle production is in place, involving the installation of solar panels and the use of renewable energy.

Changes in the production area further complement the FUSO product line’s transition to zero-emission technology; MFTE has kicked off large-scale series production for the European-market models of the new eCanter. The Tramagal plant is now set to provide the fully remodeled all-electric light-duty truck to customers in over 30 countries, contributing further to Daimler Truck’s ambition that its new trucks and buses are to be CO2-neutral on the road in Europe, the US and Japan by 2039.

