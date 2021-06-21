Mitsubishi Fuso to establish the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer” to accelerate eMobility and sustainability solutions

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) will establish the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer (CTO)” as of July 1, 2021, directly reporting to the CEO. By consolidating eMobility and sustainability functions that had been managed by different departments, the CTO will be … Continued

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) will establish the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer (CTO)” as of July 1, 2021, directly reporting to the CEO. By consolidating eMobility and sustainability functions that had been managed by different departments, the CTO will be responsible for accelerating eMobility and sustainability solutions through four key focus areas. As a pioneer in electric mobility, MFTBC will further accelerate its contribution to a CO2 free society.

As a member of Daimler Trucks, MFTBC is planning to electrify its entire range of product segments until 2039. MFTBC is the Japanese frontrunner in zero emission vehicles and introduced the eCanter, the first all-electric light duty truck in series production already back in 2017. Since then, MTFBC has delivered over 200 units globally.

In this few years, the world and the society have been rapidly changing their direction toward decarbonization and carbon neutrality. In response to these movements, eMobility has been capturing attention as the most important measure to achieve these in the automobile industry. The recent and clear example is that the Japanese government has set targets of decarbonization for commercial vehicles within the framework of Green Growth Strategy.

Under such circumstances, MFTBC has determined to establish the CTO as of July 1, 2021. At a director level within MFTBC, the CTO will be directly reporting to the CEO. The CTO will bundle competencies from all over the organization, including R&D, quality, sales, marketing and other related functions, and accelerate MFTBC to become a mobility provider with a 100% CO2 neutral portfolio by 2039.

In particular, the CTO will focus on four target areas:

Scaling up the business based on overall market volume as Mitsubishi Fuso works towards introducing the eCanter third generation.

Customer offerings – To provide comprehensive solutions with adjacent offerings to customers. Solutions will not be limited to base vehicles, but include co-design and seamless operational integrations with customers.

Value Creation – To create additional value beyond total cost of owenrship, by consultation and services with a customer-centric mindset. Our scope includes: data enabled business models, telematics and fleet management, charging infrastructure and finance and leasing programs.

Ecosystem development– To more flexibly explore business partnerships in Japan as well as globally in a wide variety of areas, to develop eMobility ecosystem and infrastructure.

Daimler Truck AG and Mitsubishi Fuso decided to transform their entire Japanese vehicle portfolio to battery electric and hydrogen powered drivetrains until 2039. Only these technologies enable true CO2 neutrality during operations, while offering smooth and reliable utilization for customers.

By further accelerating the ramp-up of the all-electric portfolio, Mitsubishi Fuso will contribute in the best possible way to the Japanese government’s and society’s ambition towards carbon neutrality.

Hartmut Schick, President and CEO of MFTBC, is very proud of the new position establishment, commenting: “Climate change is a topic that needs to be addressed and solved worldwide. MFTBC is a pioneer in eMobility, having introduced its first battery electric truck eCanter in 2017, and having showcased the fuel-cell concept model of light-duty truck in 2019. We are committed to further spearhead the electrification of trucks and buses. Establishing the function of a Chief Transformation Officer will accelerate the decarbonization of our portfolio as well as Mitsubishi Fuso’s transformation to become a mobility provider for our customers and society as a whole.”

SOURCE: Fuso