Mitsubishi Fuso strengthens employee training programs on e-mobility with a new learning facility in the pipeline

Additional e-mobility focused training facility for employees to open in Kitsuregawa Proving Ground

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), announces the expansion of its employee e-mobility training programs in Japan. Currently organized out of the “FUSO Academy” training centers in Japan, employee education focused on e-mobility and the all-electric eCanter light-duty truck will soon be strengthened with the creation of a second “eLab” learning facility at the Kitsuregawa Proving Ground.

The new training room at Kitsuregawa will match the existing “eLab” facility in Kawasaki, which houses specialized learning equipment covering electric circuits and electronic architecture inside trucks, but will be designed with a heavier focus on eCanter-specific trainings. Work stations at these “eLab” locations cover fundamental concepts such as voltage conversion, or the mechanics of electric motors and high-voltage interlock circuits and advanced concepts such as high-voltage safety. The Kitsuregawa “eLab” facility is expected to become available for employee training courses starting in 2022.

The creation of the new “eLab” facility is part of MFTBC’s push to accelerate the organization’s focus on e-mobility, as it strengthens its sales efforts for the FUSO eCanter, and prepares for the eventual electrification of all product segments further in the future. At least one customer service representative at approximately 65 domestic sales branches have also already received trainings on the eCanter, with a remaining 120+ locations expected to be covered by the end of next year. The target for MFTBC is to have e-mobility specialists in all FUSO dealer outlets to cover customer needs in the future. The “eLab” trainings are also a focal point of the eMobility Expert program that aims to build experienced customer service representatives into internal ambassadors for the eCanter truck.

Additionally, EV chargers compatible with the eCanter are being installed in domestic staff training centers to provide regionally based employees and sales staff an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the operational needs of an electric truck. Charging points at three of the five training centers – at the Kawasaki Plant, Shimonoseki Sales Center, and Kitsuregawa Proving Ground – have already been installed, and another two are expected for the Sennan and Osaka Training Centers by the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso