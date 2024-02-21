Mitsubishi Fuso launches the new light-duty Canter truck in Japan

The Canter’s interior design has been renewed for the first time in 14 years

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) announces the launch of the new Canter light-duty truck in Japan. The new Canter will be available through MFTBC dealers and regional sales centers nationwide starting in February.

The interior of the new Canter has been redesigned for the first time in 14 years, with elegant colors and sophisticated styling that combines design and functionality. The new interior features a streamlined style from the dashboard to the exit grips for improved ease of entry and exit. The new model also features a 10-inch full LCD panel with excellent visibility, easy-to-use steering wheel switches, and a center display* that allows easy operation of both navigation and radio via touch panel, further enhancing driving comfort.

*center display is available as an option.

The new Canter has also been significantly enhanced with a wide range of advanced safety features. It comes equipped with Active Sideguard Assist® 1.0*, which reduces the risk of accidents during turns by monitoring the blind spot on the side of the truck and can further activate a collision mitigation brake system if needed. It is also equipped with Active Brake Assist 5 (ABA®5), an emergency braking system with improved spatial recognition and pedestrian detection. The driver attention monitoring system “Active Attention Assist,” that warns the driver of impaired driving attention is an optional feature, and “Traffic Sign Recognition” has been installed as a standard feature, providing high-performance safety in response to various potential driving hazards. Additionally, a “Rear View Camera” has been affixed to the back of the vehicle to reduce the risk of accidents when reversing, complying with the new Japanese regulations that take effect in May 2024.

*Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with dual-clutch “DUONIC®2.0” models only

DUONIC® is a registered trademark of Daimler Truck AG.

The new Canter is also equipped with LED headlights with daytime running lights as a new standard feature. These lights are always on, even during daytime driving, and support safe driving by increasing the vehicle’s visibility. The “Intelligent Headlight Control” detects traffic conditions and ambient brightness ahead and automatically switches to high or low beam; this is also newly equipped as a standard feature. The newly designed LED rear combination lights, which are already available with FUSO’s heavy-duty truck “Super Great” and the electric light-duty truck “eCanter”, are newly installed as an optional feature.

Combining advanced safety performance and comfort with MFTBC’s proprietary safety technology, the new Canter supports smoother and more efficient operations with ease of use and safer driving.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Fuso