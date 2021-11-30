Mitsubishi Fuso focuses on digitalization in Indonesia, marks 1,000 units sold on country’s largest online ecommerce platform

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, is pleased to announce that more than 1,000 FUSO vehicles have been sold online in Indonesia by local joint venture and FUSO distributor PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, is pleased to announce that more than 1,000 FUSO vehicles have been sold online in Indonesia by local joint venture and FUSO distributor PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB; headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director Naoya Takai). The milestone was celebrated at the recently held 2021 GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

The official FUSO store on Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest online marketplace, was launched in October 2020. All models and variants for the Indonesian market were made available for purchase online, to adapt to new purchasing habits and limitations imposed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The digitalized retail experience, which provides easy access to business-essential trucks and buses, has helped the FUSO brand maintain its market leadership position despite economic challenges.

In addition to the digitalization of customer touchpoints, KTB has also been integrating digital solutions into its product lineup. Since 2018, all Colt Diesel light-duty trucks and medium-duty Fighter trucks for Indonesia has been equipped with Runner Telematics, which allows fleet managers to monitor vehicle location, usage status (tire pressure, residual fuel levels), as well as job status. These features are easily accessible via laptop, tablet, and mobile phone. Runner Driver, a corresponding app which provides drivers direct access to information such as job orders, vehicle condition, and driver performance reports, has also been introduced to the market. At GIIAS, it was announced that over 144,000 FUSO units are now operating with Runner Telematics.

FUSO trucks sold in Indonesia are shipped as knock-down kits (KD) from the MFTBC plant in Kawasaki, Japan, before they are locally assembled by PT Krama Yudha Ratu Motors (KRM) in East Jakarta. They are then distributed through PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB), a local joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. KTB has been integral to the continuation of the FUSO brand’s long history in Indonesia, where it has been the market leader for the past 51 consecutive years.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso