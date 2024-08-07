Mitsubishi Fuso demonstrates partially automated EV garbage truck with Ministry of Environment

MFTBC develops ‘eCanter SensorCollect’ concept model, an all-electric garbage truck equipped with SAE Level 2 driving automation functions as part of the ‘Demonstration Project for Creating a Resource Recycling System Using Digital Technology Toward a Decarbonized Society commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment’

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has participated in a project implemented by the Ministry of the Environment to verify the CO 2 emission reduction effect of garbage collection operations using a partially automated electric truck. The project, ‘Creating a Resource Recycling System Using Digital Technology Toward a Decarbonized Society’ was conducted as part of the Ministry of the Environment’s ‘Carbon Neutral Technology Research and Development Program’ from 2021 to 2023. The project was commissioned by the ministry together with the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center (JESC), which is the contractor for the project.

In this project, MFTBC and the Ministry of the Environment jointly conducted a demonstration experiment from November 10 to 22, 2023 on public roads in Kawasaki City, Japan, using a concept vehicle with an automatic tracking system to demonstrate the effects of increased work efficiency and reduced CO 2 . The concept vehicle, the eCanter SensorCollect, is equipped with a system that automatically follows a predetermined collection route to improve the efficiency of garbage collection and reduce the workload of garbage collectors. The company also developed a garbage information sharing system that uses sensors to detect the weight and volume of garbage loaded onto the vehicle and the number of pieces thrown in, and transmits this information to waste disposal facilities via the Internet. This illustrates the effectiveness of the system in improving the operational efficiency of waste disposal facilities and garbage collection operations as a whole.

The eCanter SensorCollect automatically recognizes when the driver leaves their seat, using camera sensors mounted in the front and rear of the vehicle that double as mirrors. The vehicle then automatically follows the driver as they walk between garbage collection points. Furthermore, the vehicle can be operated remotely via a wireless HMI (Human Machine Interface), which reduces the driver’s physical burden and working time by drastically reducing the number of times they have to get in and out of the driver’s seat. The system can also be operated remotely to avoid obstacles around the vehicle, make an emergency stop when a person enters the safe zone around the truck, track the vehicle, or temporarily stop the vehicle.

The eCanter SensorCollect is a next-generation EV garbage truck that combines safety, environmental friendliness, and ease of operation. MFTBC developed the first concept model of the eCanter SensorCollect in 2020, and used a partially improved version of the vehicle for this demonstration experiment. The automatic driver tracking system installed on the improved model corresponds to the SAE Level 2 definition of driving automation, and has reduced the time and effort required by the driver from the time the vehicle arrives at the garbage collection point to the time they start work. The system also has a new function that allows the vehicle to remember the position of the driver when the driver presses the stop button from a remote terminal outside the vehicle, and drive to the driver’s location to stop. Alternatively, the vehicle can register the nearest garbage collection point beyond the vehicle as the next stopping point.

The vehicle used in this demonstration test has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 6.4 tons and is equipped with a single lithium-ion battery. The new eCanter is also equipped with safety features such as collision damage reduction brakes to enhance safety around the vehicle.

Overall, the project aims to reduce CO 2 emissions from waste incineration, waste collection and transportation, as well as from intermediate treatment facilities through the use of digital technology. This is part the Japanese government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. MFTBC will also participate in the project in fiscal year 2024 and continue the demonstration project using EV garbage collection trucks.

MFTBC aims to develop next-generation trucks that can reduce the burden on drivers and improve transportation efficiency through the development of advanced safety technologies, including automated driving technology. Based on the verification of this demonstration experiment, MFTBC and the Ministry of the Environment will jointly promote the practical application of next-generation EV garbage trucks in the future. The company is committed to the continued development of value-added EV trucks equipped with advanced technologies and more advanced automated trucks. In addition, the company intends to continue developing vehicles that meet all the needs of the transportation industry by applying the knowledge gained through the demonstration tests to other FUSO trucks.

Click here to see a video of the demonstration experiment conducted in Kawasaki city:

https://youtu.be/ZJkkL31Xu84

SOURCE: Fuso