Mitsubishi Electric to provide funding and supplies to support coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts in Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will support healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19 by donating approximately 100 million yen (about US$ 930,000) and providing medical institutions with essential items such as medical masks. The company is taking all possible steps to help contain the disease and resume normal socio-economic activities as soon as possible.

Donation of Approximately 100 Million Yen

(1) Medical masks and other materials

Mitsubishi Electric will provide about 100,000 medical (N95) masks and supplies of disinfectant to medical institutions. (2) Manufacture of face guards

Face guards will be produced at Mitsubishi Electric’s Manufacturing Engineering Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture and Nagoya Works in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture from mid-May. Production capacity will be gradually increased. The face guards will be used in-house by Mitsubishi Electric group personnel, primarily for use in factories, but not medical purposes. By producing the face guards in-house rather than sourcing them externally, the company will help to free up more face guards for use in society. Eventually, the company hopes to supply surplus face guards to outside companies and organizations.

Mitsubishi Electric expresses its deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences to anyone who has lost a family member, colleague or friend to COVID-19. The company also extends its heartfelt gratitude to healthcare professionals and all others working on the frontline to protect communities and help people in need.

