Mitsubishi Electric announces name of subsidiary that will integrate building systems business following company split

Other than the company name being announced today, other previously announced details regarding the new company remain the same

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the name of Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Co., Ltd., a new wholly owned subsidiary that will integrate the company’s building systems business following a company split. The name had been undetermined at the time of the announcement “Mitsubishi Electric to Integrate Building Systems Business into Subsidiary via Company Split” dated October 18. Other than the company name being announced today, other previously announced details regarding the new company remain the same.

Click here to see full release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric