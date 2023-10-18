MINI says “Nice to Meet You Again”: Global campaign for the launch of the new MINI family

To celebrate the introduction of the new MINI family, MINI is launching a global “Digital First” campaign developed by the MINI creative team and the agency Anomaly. The new brand environment presents a distinctive new design and a new visual language to the public.

Following the slogan “Nice to Meet You Again,” MINI is launching the campaign for the new MINI family today, which celebrates the new all-electric MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman. The global 360° campaign, which in addition to digital, also includes TVC, Print, OOH and Social, takes place in a new visual world that gives MINI a completely new face. It was developed by the MINI creative team in Munich and the marketing agency Anomaly.

Full of joy, always unconventional and full of ideas, the MINI is an automotive legend that inspires throughout generations. The new MINI family was presented in September 2023 — with innovative technology, typical MINI driving pleasure, unmistakable design, a new digital experience and the promise of being a purely electric brand by 2030.

The new MINI Cooper Electric combines locally emission-free mobility and an electrified go-kart feeling. As a newly re-invented icon with a completely new drivetrain, the new Cooper E and SE remain true to their roots and classic design features.

The largest MINI model, the new MINI Countryman, is versatile and powerful and, with its wide range powertrains, is suitable both for the city and for more demanding terrain.

“The new, expressive visual language of our “Nice To Meet You Again” campaign attracts strong attention and differentiation. “Digital First” offers a wide range of options for reaching out to our MINI community with individually tailored content. The creative collaboration with our agency partners Anomaly and Media Monks enables us to illustrate the DNA of the new MINI family in a unique and emotional way. Just like the new MINI models, the associated marketing also demonstrates innovation and courage,” says Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Marketing & Brand Management.

“Nice to Meet You Again” is the welcoming arch of the new edition of the MINI and complements “Big Love” as the closing note. The new all-electric MINI Cooper explores a stylish and charming world In the campaign,. The new MINI Countryman is more adventurous and curious.

By using an extreme fisheye effect, viewers can see how sensual, individual and playful the new MINI family is. The remix of the Technotronics classic “Pump Up The Jam,” serves as the score to the new functions of the new MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman.

The recurring circular shape is inspired by iconic MINI design elements, and the color scheme uses powerful color blocking. Over 1000 assets create a new, unique visual language for the MINI brand.

SOURCE: BMW Group