MINI at the Brussels Motor Show 2019

British premium automobile manufacturer presents an exclusive design model to mark the 60th anniversary of the brand along with the MINI John Cooper Works, now fitted with a petrol engine particulate filter

The MINI presentation at the Brussels Motor Show 2019 is dedicated entirely to a round anniversary. The motor show in the Belgian capital is the scene of the world premiere of the MINI 60 Years Edition. With this exclusive design model, the British premium automobile manufacturer recalls the debut of the classic Mini in the year 1959. At that time, this economical and agile small car laid the foundations for a worldwide brand success story that continues to this day. 60 years on, MINI presents a model program to the Brussels Motor Show visitors from 19 to 27 January that offers a modern interpretation of the brand’s core properties. It ranges from the first MINI to feature an electric motor through to the extremely sporty John Cooper Works models.

The founding father and bestseller among the top athletes of the model program is the MINI John Cooper Works (combined fuel consumption: 6.9 – 6.9 l/100 km with 6-speed manual transmission, 6.2 – 6.1 l/ 100 km with 8-speed Steptronic gearbox; combined CO2 emissions: 158 – 157 g/km with 6-speed manual transmission, 142 – 140 g/km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission). At the Brussels Motor Show 2019 MINI presents the new version of the 3 door, whose emissions output is now optimised by means of a standard particulate filter.

Anniversary design model: the MINI 60 Years Edition.

With its exclusive design and equipment features, the MINI 60 Years Edition – to be shown in public for the first time in Brussels – authentically expresses the traditional sporting spirit and British origins of the brand. A distinctive appearance is ensured by the body colour British Racing Green IV, a contrasting finish on the roof and exterior mirror caps, bonnet stripes in a specific anniversary design and 17-inch light alloy wheels in the version 60 Years Spoke 2-tone. The anniversary logo also appears on the side scuttles, door sill finishers, front headrests and interior trim finishers as well as in the LED logo projection on the driver’s side.

The standard equipment of the edition vehicles also features a sports leather steering wheel as well as sports seats in the leather trim MINI Yours Leather Lounge 60 Years and the exclusive colour Dark Maroon. The MINI 60 Years Edition will be available from March 2019 onwards as a MINI 3 door and MINI 5 door, each with four engine variants.

MINI John Cooper Works now complying with Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

The thrilling performance properties of the MINI John Cooper Works powered by a 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 170 kW/231 hp are now combined with further optimised emissions. Thanks to a particulate filter integrated in the sports exhaust system, both the 3 door model and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 7.0 l/100 km with 6-speed manual transmission, 6.5 – 6.4 l/ 100 km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission; combined CO2 emissions: 162 – 161 g/km with 6-speed manual transmission, 148 – 145 g/km with 8-speed Steptronic transmission) now complies with the Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

Together with the two most recent additions to the brand’s program, MINI will also be presenting a cross-section of its model range, which currently comprises five series. The British original is represented in the premium small car segment by the MINI 3 door, the MINI 5 door and the MINI Convertible. And through the MINI Clubman and the MINI Countryman, the brand’s individual style has also become established beyond the premium compact segment. These models will also be on show as part of the trade fair presentation in Brussels, including the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (combined fuel consumption: 2.5 – 2.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 56 – 55 g/km, combined power consumption: 13.7 – 13.4 kWh/100 km). The brand’s first plug-in hybrid model enables a purely electrically powered range of up to 41 – 42 kilometres, thereby already providing an impression of locally emissions-free mobility combined with typical MINI driving fun.

