Milestone event for BMW M Motorsport at Nürburgring DTM weekend

Munich. After trips abroad to Zandvoort (NED), Brands Hatch (GBR) and Misano (ITA), the DTM now returns to Germany. BMW M Motorsport will reach an important milestone this coming weekend, at round eight of the season, which takes place at the Nürburgring (GER), when the Sunday race marks BMW’s 100th race since returning to the DTM in 2012. Augusto Farfus (BRA), who has been a member of the BMW DTM team from the word go, will reach this same milestone on Sunday. For Bruno Spengler (CAN) it’s his 100thDTM race together with BMW.

Since the last race weekend at Misano, rookie Joel Eriksson (SWE) has been able to call himself a BMW DTM winner. His victory in the Sunday race made the 20-year-old the youngest BMW winner in the history of the DTM, and the second-youngest winner of all time. In the overall standings, Marco Wittmann (GER) is currently the best-placed BMW driver in fourth place with 112 points. Timo Glock (GER) is sixth with 107 points to his name.

Quotes ahead of the DTM races at the Nürburgring.

Jens Marquardt (BMW Motorsport Director):

“After the remarkable weekend at Misano, with the eventful first night race in the DTM, the first DTM win for our 20-year-old rookie Joel Eriksson, and the fantastic guest appearance by Alex Zanardi, we are now looking forward to the races at the Nürburgring. The history of BMW in motorsport is closely linked to this iconic circuit and we have claimed many successes there in the DTM in the past. As such, the Nürburgring is always of special significance to us. It is fitting that we should reach this milestone of 100 races since our DTM comeback in 2012 at this circuit on Sunday. The event in the Eifel Mountains sees the 2018 DTM enter the finishing straight and our goal remains to put pressure on Mercedes and have a big say in who wins the races and ends up on the podium. There is one major factor that you should never take your eye off at the Nürburgring: the unpredictable weather, which can add even more spice to the races. Our teams will work meticulously to ensure they are as well prepared as possible to face the Eifel challenges.”

Stefan Reinhold (Team Principal BMW Team RMG):

“The weekend at the Nürburgring is always a highlight of the season for us, as it is a home event for everyone in our team. Furthermore, we have always been successful there in the past, so we have very fond memories of race wins and podium finishes. We did not do everything right in the eventful, rain-dominated Misano races, but we saw that all three drivers had good pace. We would now like to convert this into good results at the Nürburgring, and to back up the success we have already had this season.”

Marco Wittmann (#11 BMW Driving Experience M4 DTM, BMW Team RMG – 4th place in the overall standings, points: 112):

“The Nürburgring is a circuit that has really suited me in the past. We have won races and enjoyed success there, and it is the home event for BMW Team RMG. As such, it has become something of a second home for me. I am looking forward to the weekend. With the Nürburgring, Spielberg and then the Hockenheim, we now head to circuits that have suited us and where we have been strong in the past. I have had a lot of nice, emotional moments with the team in the Eifel region, and it would be great to have a few more.”

Augusto Farfus (#15 Shell BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMG – 16th place in the overall standings, points: 40):

“I am much looking forward to my milestone weekend at the Nürburgring. It is a magical place. I am a big fan of the Nordschleife, and of the entire place. It is impressive how intensive the people at the Nürburgring live for motorsport. Last year, we had bad luck with the weather. I was leading the race by a big margin, but the rain denied us the success. Nevertheless, we had a great pace and I hope that this year we can get a good result at our team’s home round.”

Timo Glock (#16 DEUTSCHE POST BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMR – 6thplace in the overall standings, points: 107):

“It is always nice to return to the Nürburgring. You get a special feeling at this circuit, and the fact that it is a home round for BMW Team RMG makes it even more special. I am looking forward to the weekend and am intrigued to see what the Eifel weather will be like having just had wet races in Italy.”

Bart Mampaey (Team Principal BMW Team RBM):

“The memories of an exciting Misano weekend, of Philipp’s impressive fightback on Saturday, and of Joel’s great maiden DTM victory on Sunday are still fresh in our minds – and we now return to action with our second home event of the year. Like Zandvoort, the Nürburgring is not far from our team headquarters in Belgium. We are really motivated and hope to add more successes to our record so far this season. Our minimum goal is to allow all three drivers to score plenty of points at the Nürburgring.”

Bruno Spengler (#7 BMW Bank M4 DTM, BMW Team RBM – 14th place in the overall standings, points: 44):

“The Nürburgring is a circuit that I really like. I have won there several times in the past, so I have fond Eifel memories. What makes the Nürburgring so interesting is the weather. Sometimes it is completely different to what you are expecting, and what has been forecast. That always makes the race weekend particularly exciting. The fans at the Nürburgring are always great and I always enjoy the special and unique atmosphere at the Ring. The people there are dyed-in-the-wool motorsport fans, and it is great fun to drive the Eifel track.”

Philipp Eng (#25 SAMSUNG BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMR – 9th place in the overall standings, points: 87):

“The Nürburgring is one of the tracks that suit me. I have driven there an awful lot in recent years, including in the VLN, ADAC GT Masters and, of course, in the 24-hour race. I like the circuit and think it really suits my driving style. I hope we have a say in things at the front of the field again.”

Joel Eriksson (#47 BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RBM – 12th place in the overall standings, points: 52):

“After my maiden DTM win, I am now really excited to go to the Nürburgring. I have raced there many times in single-seaters and it has been quite a good track for me in the past. I am really looking forward to finally racing a DTM car there and can’t wait to get back into the cockpit of my BMW M4 DTM.”