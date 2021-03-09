Michelin: Post-COVID mobility and lifestyles: What changes do 18-34 year olds want to see?

With the pandemic limiting mobility, young urban dwellers aged 18-34 are keen to change their mobility habits and, more generally, their lifestyles. Movin’On, the world’s leading ecosystem for sustainable mobility, presents the results of a survey conducted by leading market research partner Kantar among young, urban and environmentally committed students and working people (18-34 years old). The results of this qualitative survey constitute a trend book, which provides some keys to better understand the challenges of tomorrow’s mobility as seen by these young generations.

With the support of five of its members – Accenture, CGI, Kantar, Michelin and Microsoft – Movin’On led a survey to understand how this unique health crisis leading to months of lockdown and restrictions has impacted young people’s mobility, desires and expectations. Involving the younger generation is an essential part of Movin’On’s collective strategy.

These 18-34 year old urban dwellers project themselves into a new kind of post-COVID mobility. More pragmatic than idealistic, they do not reject any means of transportation and still dream of cars, as long as they are clean. They have adopted new mobility habits with COVID and intend to keep them, even if this means adapting their lifestyle. They want “hybrid mobility” where different modes of transportation, as well as work and private life, are no longer opposed. For this change to happen, they understand that companies and public authorities need to collaborate, and they intend to be part of this process.

SOURCE: Michelin