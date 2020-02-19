Michelin commits to safer mobility in Stockholm

During the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety being held in Stockholm from 19 to 20 February, Michelin is reaffirming its commitment to safe mobility.

The Group CEO Florent Menegaux will be present in Sweden throughout the week. The meeting, organized by Yours, the World Health Organization (WHO) and private founding companies offers the opportunity for delegates to share their successes and the lessons learned from actions undertaken in the framework of the 2011-2020 Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. It is also an opportunity to link safe mobility with other sustainability-related challenges.