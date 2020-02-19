Michelin commits to safer mobility in Stockholm

During the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety being held in Stockholm from 19 to 20 February, Michelin is reaffirming its commitment to safe mobility

   February 19, 2020

During the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety being held in Stockholm from 19 to 20 February, Michelin is reaffirming its commitment to safe mobility.

The Group CEO Florent Menegaux will be present in Sweden throughout the week. The meeting, organized by Yours, the World Health Organization (WHO) and private founding companies offers the opportunity for delegates to share their successes and the lessons learned from actions undertaken in the framework of the 2011-2020 Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. It is also an opportunity to link safe mobility with other sustainability-related challenges.

At Michelin, safety is at the heart of everything we do. It is a top priority every day across all our sites. For our customers, Michelin is synonymous with safety, reliability, performance and durability. And for 130 years, we have worked tirelessly to uphold this reputation. We believe it is our responsibility to make mobility safer right across the world.- Florent Menegaux, Michelin CEO
The 15-29 age group is most impacted by road accidents. In 2010 therefore, Michelin joined forces with the WHO to create YOURS, an NGO focusing on young people. Since then, YOURS has been encouraging young people to address road safety issues in both developed and developing countries.

To support this initiative, Michelin invited three young employees from India, Thailand and Brazil to Stockholm. These ambassadors are attending the Second World Youth Assembly as representatives of the private sector and are participating in road safety-related decision-making. Their role is also to share their experiences and raise awareness among Michelin teams in their respective regions about the best safer mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Michelin

Close
Close