Michelin at GIMS 2019 : When innovation enhances performance

This innovative spirit has helped create the new additions to the Pilot Sport range which Michelin will present at Geneva; new ranges and new products adapted to every driving condition with superior grip which is designed to last.

Michelin Pilot Sport is a range of tires that holds several circuit records(1) (2) and has been developed jointly with customers and partner car manufacturers to achieve the highest performance levels.

The two latest additions to this range, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV and the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R, have been designed for drivers who want to use the full potential of their car and increase their driving pleasure. Both tires use technologies developed in motorsport and in cooperation with the most demanding car manufacturers when it comes to performance.

With Michelin Track Connect, connected tire mobility has become reality. Connected technology, as an innovating mobility concept, Is very important and the cutting-edge technology within Track Connect allows its users to improve their driving skills by combining and analysing the pressure and temperature data of their connected tires. This real-time data lets drivers improve the performance of their sports cars on a race track, so they can increase their driving pleasure while knowing that they can use their tires safely until the last lap.

SOURCE: Michelin