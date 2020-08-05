MG sets new highs in July!

MG Motor set new highs in July, achieving 1,846 new car sales during the month, according to new figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. In the first full month since the staged re-opening of UK car showrooms in June, MG’s record July volume was an increase of 78% versus July 2019.

Year-to-date, MG has cemented its position as the UK’s fastest growing mainstream car brand with sales volume in the first seven months of the year up by 31% when compared to the same period in 2019. MG’s market share has more than doubled to just under 1.2%. So far this year, MG has sold 9,558 new cars which is more than it achieved in the whole of 2018 and, remarkably, more than it achieved in 2016 and 2017 combined.

MG’s record-breaking performance can be ascribed to its Momentum & Growth three-year mid-term plan, which is built upon new models and network expansion. MG’s two newest cars, the all-electric MG ZS EV and the high-quality MG HS SUV, have together added more than 3,500 sales this year. With two more electrified models set to arrive in 2020, All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in, new car launches will continue to drive sales volume in the second half of the year. At the same time, the MG dealer network has expanded from 100 to 110 sites, with several more due to join in the next few months.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK said “This is such an exciting time for MG and its dealer network with interest in our brand and cars reaching record levels. Every time I visit an MG showroom I’m struck by the energy as customers and staff members alike are engaging with our brand. New customers are joining MG all the time, attracted by our young range and strong finance offers. With two more EVs due to arrive shortly, MG is now the leading player in value-for-money electric cars, and we continue to make it our mission to bring zero emissions motoring to everyone, throughout the UK”.

SOURCE: MG Motor