MG GS now available on motability scheme

MG Motor UK’s spacious SUV, the MG GS, is now available through the Motability Scheme. For an advanced payment of under £300, you can enjoy all the benefits the MG GS brings, including the 483 litres of boot space, more than enough for transporting everything you need for those special family getaways.

On offer for the advanced payment and 100% of the weekly allowance, the MG GS is available to people on the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMC DLA), the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment (ERMC PIP) or the Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) schemes. In addition, the MG GS can be leased at a similarly competitive rate for people on the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS).

Available on Motability at Excite and Exclusive specifications, the MG GS comes packed with crowd-pleasing looks and perfectly stands up to every aspect of your weekly routine. Whether it’s a trip to the shops, the school run or a weekend at the beach, the versatile MG GS is up to the challenge. In addition, the MG GS comes with a 5-year/80,000 miles warranty as standard, giving peace of mind motoring. This complements the 5-year/60,000 miles warranty that comes with the MG3 and the class-leading 7-year/80,000 miles warranty that comes with the MG ZS, both as standard.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, commented: “At MG, we have long been supporters of the excellent work done by the Motability scheme, and proud that our entire range is now available on the programme. More than two-thirds of the dealerships in the MG network have a Motability-trained specialist as part of their team, providing expert advice to customers. We are actively supporting other dealerships to install a trained member of staff.”

For more information about the Motability Scheme, or to book a test drive, visit: www.mg.co.uk/motability/

MG Motor UK’s spacious SUV, the MG GS, is now available through the Motability Scheme. For an advanced payment of under £300, you can enjoy all the benefits the MG GS brings, including the 483 litres of boot space, more than enough for transporting everything you need for those special family getaways.

On offer for the advanced payment and 100% of the weekly allowance, the MG GS is available to people on the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMC DLA), the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment (ERMC PIP) or the Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) schemes. In addition, the MG GS can be leased at a similarly competitive rate for people on the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS).

Available on Motability at Excite and Exclusive specifications, the MG GS comes packed with crowd-pleasing looks and perfectly stands up to every aspect of your weekly routine. Whether it’s a trip to the shops, the school run or a weekend at the beach, the versatile MG GS is up to the challenge. In addition, the MG GS comes with a 5-year/80,000 miles warranty as standard, giving peace of mind motoring. This complements the 5-year/60,000 miles warranty that comes with the MG3 and the class-leading 7-year/80,000 miles warranty that comes with the MG ZS, both as standard.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, commented: “At MG, we have long been supporters of the excellent work done by the Motability scheme, and proud that our entire range is now available on the programme. More than two-thirds of the dealerships in the MG network have a Motability-trained specialist as part of their team, providing expert advice to customers. We are actively supporting other dealerships to install a trained member of staff.”

For more information about the Motability Scheme, or to book a test drive, visit: www.mg.co.uk/motability/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.