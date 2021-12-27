MFTBC partners with ORIX to support decarbonization of logistics industry

Zero-emission vehicles meet environmentally-friendly electricity

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (‘MFTBC’, Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Hartmut Schick) and ORIX Corporation (‘ORIX’, Headquarters: Minato Ward, Tokyo, President and CEO: Makoto Inoue) announce a collaboration to offer customers electric trucks and environmentally-friendly electricity.

In this collaboration, MFTBC will propose ORIX’s environmentally-friendly electricity when selling their electric light-duty truck eCanter. With this, MFTBC and ORIX aim to accelerate the decarbonization of the logistics industry, supporting customers in their efforts to tackle environmental issues. Trial sales activity begins in selected regions, and sales will be gradually expanded to other areas from 2022*.

*Except for Hokkaido, Shikoku and Okinawa.

