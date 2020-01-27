Meritor announces new offering of all-makes aftermarket ADB rotors

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced Meritor-branded, all-makes aftermarket air disc brake (ADB) rotors for linehaul, refuse, vocational, coach and trailer applications.

“Adding these new part numbers to our comprehensive portfolio of aftermarket products reinforces Meritor’s reputation as a trusted solution provider for customers across North America,” said Justin McCoy, senior product manager of Disk Brakes for Meritor Aftermarket.

Designed with high-quality cast iron to keep peak temperatures low during brake operation, Meritor rotors offer durability and long friction life as well as excellent fade resistance. The cooling vanes are the same design as Meritor Genuine first-fit rotors specified for OE use.

Crossover rotors from competitive applications are engineered and tested to Meritor standards. Warehouse distributors can consolidate stocking activities for multiple ADB parts that fit competitor applications by ordering from Meritor instead of buying from several suppliers.

SOURCE: Meritor