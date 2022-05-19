Mercedes C-Class factory-fitted with Continental’s PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6 tires

Original equipment approval for the PremiumContact 6 (18″) and EcoContact 6 (17″)

Mercedes-Benz has chosen Continental tire technology for the C-Class, too. With the PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6, the automobile manufacturer is factory-fitting its current model series with not one but two premium tire models. The PremiumContact 6 (18″) and EcoContact 6 (17″) have both been granted original equipment approval.

The PremiumContact 6 – winner in the 2022 ADAC summer tire test (size tested: 215/60 R 16 99V) – offers exceptional safety and comfort. The special rubber compound in the tread, which is crucial for the tire’s grip, ensures outstanding safety and wet braking performance. The tire design ensures high cornering stability. The special design featuring circumferential grooves allows for a rapid response in terms of handling and steering precision on wet and dry roads.

The EcoContact 6 is characterized by not only its outstanding energy efficiency and mileage but also its superior handling and brake performance. The tread profile constantly adapts to the road surface, ensuring a longer tire life. The specially developed rubber compound minimizes friction when the tire is in contact with the road surface, which means that the tire absorbs less energy and, in turn, rolling resistance is reduced. The EcoContact 6 recently showed off its energy efficiency as part of the summer tire test organized by German trade magazine Auto Zeitung (issue 6/22), in which it beat nine other tires from European, Asian and US manufacturers in the rolling resistance test.

In many countries of the world, Continental also offers a wide range of summer, winter and all-season tires – including test winners such as the AllSeasonContact – as part of its tire replacement business.

Automobile manufacturers all over the world rely in Continental as a leading tire supplier. In Europe, almost one in three cars rolls off the assembly line fitted with Continental tires.

SOURCE: Continental