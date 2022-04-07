Mercedes-Benz Vans increases eVans deliveries by 133% in Q1 2022

Mercedes-Benz Vans is once again underlining its claim to be the leading provider of eVans in the first quarter

Mercedes-Benz Vans is once again underlining its claim to be the leading provider of eVans in the first quarter. A total of 2,700 battery-powered vans of the brand with the three-pointed star were handed over to customers (+133%). The proportion of purely electrically powered Sprinters and Vito was more than doubled in Europe. In the privately positioned midsize van segment, EQV deliveries increased by 103% in the first three months of the year.

Despite to ongoing fluctuations in the semiconductor supply sector, sales in the 1. Quarter 2022 were at the same level as last year with 89,900 units sold worldwide. In commercial vans, deliveries fell by 1% to around 75,900 Sprinter, Vito, Vito Tourer and Citan. The new Citan is very popular with customers. Overall, 36% more units of the small van were delivered than in the prior-year quarter.

The strong portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Vans is also convincing in the private segment. V-Class and EQV were sold around 14,000 times, which corresponds to an increase of 5%. The continuing boom in motorhomes continues to have a positive effect on demand for the Marco Polo and all its derivatives.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz