Mercedes-Benz Vans celebrates 30 years of the Sprinter and keeps the world mobile

30 years, three model generations, one great success and synonymous with an entire segment

Anniversary for an exceptional talent: With the Sprinter, Mercedes‑Benz Vans launched a van 30 years ago, whose name is still used as a synonym for the entire vehicle category of large vans. Since then, the Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter has been supporting people all over the world in their diverse activities in the trade, craft or service industry and as a camper van base also in their leisure activities. Due to its diversity of variants, it is of particular importance in maintaining state, municipal or private supply-whether used as an ambulance, police, municipal services or in supplying goods and services of daily use. The Sprinter thus keeps the world mobile in a figurative and literal sense. With the eSprinter, this has also increasingly being used locally CO₂-emissions free for around five years.

Approximate one in two Mercedes-Benz Vans bought worldwide is a Sprinter. The top seller among Mercedes‑Benz Vans is produced at four locations worldwide[1]. Many customers remained loyal to the Sprinter across the different vehicle generations. It is now available in more than 130 markets. In Europe, it is the market leader in the large van segment with a permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 5.5 tons. The five millionth Sprinter will soon be delivered to a customer.

For Mercedes‑Benz Vans, the 30th anniversary of its successful model is an opportunity to invite media, customers and partners to the “Sprinter City “. The model city, designed all around the Sprinter, opens its doors in Berlin from March 19 to 21, 2025. Over the course of the year, other Mercedes‑Benz Vans markets around the globe will celebrate the Sprinter’s anniversary in other “Sprinter Cities”.

“Only a few products are granted that their name is used as a synonym for an entire vehicle category. The fact that we succeeded in this with the Sprinter fills us with pride and is clear proof of the successful concept and high quality of our large van. On its debut 30 years ago, the Sprinter was a benchmark in many ways and has remained so to this day. Thanks to its large number of variants, it distinguished itself from the start as the first choice for numerous industries. We are delighted to be able to demonstrate and celebrate this diversity in our first ‘Sprinter City’.” Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans

The “Sprinter City” model shows how the Sprinter influences numerous areas of a city thanks to its variety of variants and that it can no longer be imagined without many areas of public life. The van icon is already available in its basic form as a panel van, flatbed vehicle, chassis and tourer in three lengths and optionally with front-wheel drive[2] , rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and already offers customers a large selection for their respective needs. The Sprinter is also available as a traction head for the body. With battery drive, it moves forward as a panel van and also as a chassis or flatbed vehicle.

Despite the large number of variants, around 75 percent of all Sprinter produced worldwide are further modified by upfitters in order to adapt them even more precisely to the different requirements of customers. The focus is on nine industries. This includes, for example, courier, express and package service providers (CEP) and logistics, commerce and eGrocery, trades, services, operations and municipal services (e.g. police and fire department), passenger transport and camper vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is working intensively with renowned and certified Mercedes‑Benz VanSolution or VanPartner for these tested conversion solutions. In the “Sprinter City”, Mercedes-Benz Vans presents its icon in over 15 variants. Visitors can experience the Sprinter as a food, coffee or beauty van, as a mobile concert stage, moving fitness studio, camper, workshop and ambulance.

[1] Mercedes-Benz manufactures the closed Sprinter Panel Van and Tourer as well as the eSprinter Panel Van in Düsseldorf. The Sprinter and eSprinter Chassis come from Ludwigsfelde near Berlin. Other locations for the Sprinter are the Argentinian metropolis of Buenos Aires for the Sprinter and Charleston in South Carolina/USA for the Sprinter and eSprinter

[2] For chassis, platform vehicle and traction head

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz