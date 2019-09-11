Mercedes-Benz Vans at the 2019 IAA international motor show: from pickups to fully electric MPVs

At this year’s, IAA international motor show being held from 10 to 22 September 2019 in Frankfurt, Mercedes-Benz Vans will be showcasing its vehicles destined for private customers. Be it flexible leisure-time vehicles, powerful pickups or fully electric MPVs: Mercedes-Benz Vans will be presenting its broad range of products at the IAA and, with the new EQV (electrical consumption, combined: 27.0 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions, combined: 0 g/km, provisional data)[1], is setting the standard for locally emission-free mobility in a new segment.

The EQV – the first fully electric MPV from Mercedes-Benz

The EQV is a true show highlight from Mercedes-Benz Vans and combines emission-free mobility with impressive driving output, not to mention great functionality and an aesthetic design. Among its technical features are a range of 405 kilometres (provisional data)1 and rapid charging of the high-volt battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 45 minutes. What’s more, the Mercedes-Benz EQV offers utmost levels of comfort in the interior not to mention exemplary flexibility. The lithium-ion battery is installed in the vehicle’s underfloor to ensure that the entire space of the interior is available to users.

Thanks to MBUX and its EQ-specific functions, the EQV is a perfectly connected vehicle. On the high-definition, 10-inch media display, the EQ tile of the main menu serves as the central location for accessing EQ-specific displays and settings. Among the options here are settings for charging current, departure time, energy flow and a consumption histogram. Furthermore, the media display can also be used to operate the navigation and Mercedes me Charge functions as well as the available drive programs.

As a member of the EQ family, the EQV also bears the avant-garde and independent aesthetics typical of the new brand. In central focus are the radiator grille in black panel look with chrome fins and the clear side design with EQ-specific, 18-inch design light-alloy wheels which emanate dynamism, even at a standstill. The aesthetics of the exterior are continued into the interior. In there, warming accents in rosé gold supplement the cool aesthetics whilst underlining the “Welcome Home” atmosphere.

Following in the tracks of the eVito which is already available and the eSprinter which will follow at the end of this year, the EQV will already be the third fully electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Vans. Its high range and its flexible interior concept make the EQV a reliable companion in everyday life. And even VIP shuttle services benefit from the quiet and comfortable driving experience.

[1] Electrical consumption and range figures are provisional and were determined by the technical service for the certification process according to UN/ECE Regulation No. 101. The EC type approval and conformity certification with official figures are not yet available. Discrepancies between the data and the official values are possible.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler