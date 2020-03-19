Mercedes-Benz uses global social media reach to support the dissemination of information about the COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, the global social media channels of Mercedes-Benz and Daimler will be used to support the dissemination of important information from official institutions and health organizations. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is relying on postings designed to encourage fans and customers to show solidarity, perseverance and ‘social distancing’ in the current exceptional situation.

“We will use the reach of our global Mercedes-Benz social media channels in the coming days and weeks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are providing our more than 50 million followers on our international brand channels tips and advice on topics such as hygiene, responsible behaviour and dealing with risk groups and those who are already suffering from the illness. In addition, we will share information from selected health organizations,” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG.

SOURCE: Daimler