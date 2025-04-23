Mercedes-Benz to showcase groundbreaking new vehicles and tech at Auto Shanghai 2025

World Premiere: Mercedes-Benz Vision V provides glimpse of a new luxury limousine segment

With a plethora of China-specific vehicles and technologies planned for Auto Shanghai 2025, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating its technical prowess and reaffirming its commitment to its biggest market. China is home to Mercedes‑Benz’s most comprehensive R&D hub outside Germany and 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of local production and tech activities in China. In his first public appearance in his new role as member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG responsible for Greater China, Oliver Thöne, taking the reins from Hubertus Troska, presented the World Premiere of the CLA Long Wheelbase. Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes‑Benz, unveiled the Vision V show car, which provides a glimpse into a new segment of luxury limousines and sets the course for a new era for Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Both vehicles were presented at a special pre-show event at the West Bund Art Center and will take pride of place on the Mercedes‑Benz stand at the National Exhibition and Convention Center until May 2.

World premiere of the Vision V

The Vision V show car demonstrates Mercedes‑Benz’ vision of combining generous space with maximum exclusivity and an unprecedented digital experience. The Vision V is a luxurious and elegant chauffeur-driven limousine that delivers a whole new world of comfort. Analogue craftsmanship merges with an immersive user experience to create a holistic experience with a cocooning effect. The sporty, elegant exterior underlines the iconic design and signals dynamism and status in equal measure.

For more information: Dawn of a new era: the Vision V provides a glimpse of a new segment of luxury limousines | Mercedes-Benz Media

New naming for a new era

The introduction of the modular, flexible and scalable Van Architecture will usher in a new era starting in 2026. The future model portfolio will range from practical, entry-segment family vehicles and exclusive VIP shuttles to luxurious limousines with an enormous amount of space, each in line with different customer requirements. By expanding the top-end of its model portfolio, Mercedes‑Benz is creating a unique segment of its own that defines automotive luxury. To underline this strategy, Mercedes‑Benz is introducing a new naming format: The upcoming “Grand Limousines” will be called VLE and VLS.

Mercedes-Benz CLA will be available in China as a long-wheelbase version

Shortly after the presentation of the new CLA in Rome about a month ago, Mercedes‑Benz is now unveiling a long-wheelbase version in this vehicle class for the first time, which has been specially developed for the Chinese market. With this variant, Mercedes‑Benz is now offering customers in China more in every respect: more space, more visual sophistication, more comfort, more intelligence and more efficiency.

It is the first vehicle based on the scalable Mercedes‑Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). It is also the first to operate on the new in-house developed Mercedes‑Benz Operating System MB.OS, making it the first software-defined vehicle from Mercedes-Benz.

The electric version will offer a rear-mounted motor, a two-speed transmission and an 800-volt architecture. The electric range tops out at 866 kilometres according to CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), which equals a consumption of 10.9 kWh/100 kilometres according to CLTC. Therefore, the long-wheelbase version also builds on the impressive efficiency of the Mercedes-Benz CLA.[1]

New and cutting-edge technologies to be presented ahead of Auto Shanghai 2025

In addition to the revolutionary new vehicles, a multitude of new technologies will be shown and demonstrated to accredited media. In a series of media workshops held prior to the Auto Shanghai media days, journalists will be able to learn about advancements in the following areas:

Drivetrain & battery technology

Commencing with the all-new CLA and its long-wheelbase sibling, the drivetrain and battery technology offers best-in-class efficiency and allows Mercedes‑Benz to globally advance e-mobility even further. The self-developed EV drivetrain combines mechanical engineering excellence with state-of-the-art, electric high-voltage components and is the first of a new generation of intelligent, modular and scalable electric drivetrains. They feature fast-charging technology that can deliver up to 325 kilometres[2] (370 kilometres according to CLTC) in 10 minutes and up to 320 kW of total charging power according to WLTP, with a charging curve optimised for maximum performance and minimal wait times. Advanced recuperation and forecasting with Electric Intelligence also enable a seamless electric-driving experience.

The electric Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture offers the choice of two high-voltage batteries. The cells in both offer high energy density for longer range and greater reliability. The batteries are also more sustainable than before thanks to a reduction of rare and expensive raw materials. To ensure the highest level of safety, the battery housing is part of the vehicle structure and is, therefore, integrated into the crash concept as part of the Mercedes-Benz multi-stage protection concept. Additionally, extensive precautions against potential thermal reactions have been taken and successfully confirmed by a test in the China Electric Vehicle Safety Index (C-EVFI), resulting in a five-star rating. In the event of a severe accident, the high-voltage system automatically shuts down, with a distinction made between reversible and irreversible shutdown.

For more information: The next level of efficiency becomes reality

Cutting edge driver assistance and safety systems

The Mercedes-Benz comprehensive driver assistance and active safety systems[3] enable partially automated driving (SAE Level 2) on almost all types of roads, lane-change assistance on multi-lane roads, assisted parking in tight spaces, and the avoidance or mitigation of collisions in an increasing number of situations. Advanced Level 2 functions are also being further developed with the goal of offering these supportive features to as many customers as possible in various scenarios. Starting with the new CLA, Mercedes‑Benz bundles additional comfort-assistance systems under the name MB.DRIVE, which includes various packages and functions customers can choose from – even after vehicle purchase.

The all-new CLA is also developed from the ground up with a number of intelligent passive safety features aimed at making it the safest car in its class. In the event of an accident, the crumple zones, robust passenger cell and restraint systems are designed to minimise the likelihood of serious injury. For the electric version, Mercedes‑Benz places special emphasis on the protection of the energy storage system. Beyond legal requirements, both the overall vehicle and the high-voltage battery, high-voltage (HV) lines and other HV components must meet strict Mercedes‑Benz standards.

As part of the Mercedes-Benz media program at Auto Shanghai 2025, journalists from around the globe will also have the chance to experience MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO. This new driving assistance system offers a seamless and safe point-to-point driving experience. At the touch of a button, the car assists the driver from the start to the finish. It helps with braking, starting and steering in complex urban scenarios such as getting through intersections or traffic lights, making U-turns, driving through construction sites or roundabouts and entering or exiting the highway. The driver needs to monitor the ride as he or she always remains responsible. Drivers can intervene at any time with slight steering movements without disengaging the system. Mercedes‑Benz calls this feature cooperative steering.

Steer-by-wire becomes reality: Mercedes‑Benz revolutionises the steering of the car

From 2026, Mercedes‑Benz will be the first German car manufacturer to offer a production model with steer-by-wire technology. This system does not require a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. Instead, the driver’s steering input is transmitted quickly and directly via an electrical cable, i.e. “by wire”. The completely new steering setup ensures a unique customer experience because it reduces the effort required to turn the wheel from lock-to-lock and the cumbersome ‘hand-over-hand’ movements are eliminated. As a result, steer-by-wire makes low-speed manoeuvres and parking much easier. Driving dynamics also benefit because the Mercedes‑Benz chassis specialists can select the steering ratio in a completely variable manner and adapt it flexibly to different situations.

In addition, steer-by-wire allows Mercedes‑Benz engineers to optimise certain dynamic characteristics that were previously in conflict with each other. For example, it’s now much easier to combine sportiness with comfort. Driving stability and lateral agility can also be further enhanced, which is also thanks to the perfect interaction with the rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees. Shocks caused by uneven road surfaces, which were previously transmitted to the driver through the steering column, can now be mitigated, leading to a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Steer-by-wire technology also enables more individualisation because the electronic steering can be adapted to customer preferences. Individual brands or certain models within a series can be given different steering characteristics. In the future, steer-by-wire will also enable new, immersive gaming opportunities for the driver or passengers.

With reduced mechanical complexity, there is more flexibility in interior design. For instance, the steering wheel can be made flatter, which results in a more generous feeling of space, improved access in and out of the vehicle and a better view of the driver’s display and the road ahead. In combination with highly automated driving systems, an even more relaxed driving position could be achieved in the future.

For more information: Steer-by-wire becomes reality at Mercedes-Benz: a completely new steering experience combined with maximum safety | Mercedes-Benz Media

The intelligent cockpit

With all the amenities the Mercedes-Benz intelligent cockpit has to offer, customers can now do far more in their cars in addition to driving. Leveraging the new MB.OS operating system, they can use advanced navigation and assistance powered by artificial intelligence, be productive, enjoy a host of entertainment apps or simply relax.

The intelligent cockpit also includes the fourth and latest generation of the Mercedes‑Benz User Experience (MBUX), including an update of its Superscreen interface. In China, the features are fully localised, which means Chinese customers can take advantage of AMAP map data for navigation and the MBUX Virtual Assistant uses voices by local talents and the DouBao AI agent from the company’s partner, ByteDance.

With the MBUX Virtual Assistant, the car-driver relationship is transformed by natural conversation, paving the way for a hyper-personalised user experience. Vehicles equipped with MBUX Surround Navigation will have route guidance and driving assistance seamlessly merged in real time, brought to life by powerful 3D graphics generated by Unity’s game engine.

Innovations & future technologies

Mercedes-Benz is providing exclusive insights into ongoing research activities aimed at automotive progress far beyond the current period of transformation – innovations for a completely new era of mobility. This includes the development of groundbreaking technologies for a better quality of life and road safety, for more climate protection and resource conservation and for more digital experiences that are hyper-personalised and extend far beyond the vehicle.

Neuromorphic computing – the brain behind AI’s next revolution

Through research into artificial neural networks, Mercedes‑Benz and its partners from research and industry are breaking new ground in the creation of computer architectures. The company recently announced a research collaboration with the Canadian University of Waterloo in the field of neuromorphic computing. By mimicking the workings of the human brain, neuromorphic computing could make AI computations significantly more energy-efficient and faster. Safety systems could, for example, recognise traffic signs, lanes and other road users much better and react faster, even in poor visibility. And they could do so 10 times more efficiently than current systems. It has also the potential to reduce the energy required for data processing in autonomous driving by 90 percent compared to current systems.

New potential for electric mileage from solar paintwork

Mercedes-Benz is researching new types of solar modules that could be seamlessly applied to the bodywork of electric vehicles – similar to a wafer-thin layer of paint that could generate enough electricity to power the vehicle for over 14,000 km per year (under ideal conditions, based on the light incidence in Beijing/China). The active photovoltaic surface can be applied to any substrate. The solar cells have an efficiency of 20 percent and are therefore highly efficient. The solar paint could be a very effective future solution for longer ranges and fewer charging stops.

Power converter – gamechanger for high-voltage architectures

Mercedes-Benz is also striving for a paradigm shift in the use of a new generation of power electronics technologies in electric vehicles. In future, a programmable micro-converter could go beyond the limits of current electrical inverter systems and revolutionise existing high-voltage architectures. The basis for this is the integration of these micro-converters directly at battery-cell level, which could enable individual control of battery-cell pairs, as well as communication between cells.

To realise this, a power converter consisting of several micro-converters is connected directly to any number of cell pairs. This power converter makes it possible to regulate cells individually and also the level of output voltage. Current research results show it is possible to provide a constant HV output of 800 volts, regardless of the state of charge (SoC) and the state of health (SoH) of the individual cells. The output voltage of this vehicle battery is no longer dependent on the number of cells connected in series. The number is determined purely by the desired performance and capacity class. This technological approach could also increase electric range and optimise energy flow for bidirectional charging. Furthermore, it could deliver new levels of freedoms in the modularisation of electric drives.

Brake of the future

As electric vehicles brake primarily through recuperation, Mercedes‑Benz is entering completely new territory in the development of mechanical brakes. The innovative, more sustainable brake that is currently under research is no longer in the typical location at the wheel. It takes up very little installation space, hardly wears out and is virtually maintenance-free. This makes it very durable and reliable. In addition, the braking effect is easy to control and does not diminish even under high loads. Thanks to integration into the closed motor-transmission unit, no particulate emissions from brake abrasion reach the outside and the brake does not rust. This could prevent brake noise in the future. There would also be no need to clean the brakes. Clean brakes have a positive effect on efficiency and range.

Urban futures: Shenzhen 2040+

Mercedes-Benz has established a global knowledge network with experts from various fields – from sociologists and philosophers to scientists, artists, futurologists, architects, start-ups and high-tech companies. Based on continuous exchange of knowledge, Mercedes‑Benz futurists have developed visualisations of London, Los Angeles and Shenzhen in the year 2040+. They form the basis for the optimum integration of vehicles into cities of the future and are the starting point for future co-operations between Mercedes‑Benz and smart cities.

For more information: Pioneering innovations for the car of the future: Mercedes-Benz provides exclusive insights into research activities and future technologies | Mercedes-Benz Media

[1] Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology: WLTP range of up to 792 kilometres and energy consumption of 14.1-12.2 kWh/100 kilometres

[2] At DC fast-charging stations with 500 amps based on the WLTP range.

[3] The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not relieve the driver of responsibility. The instructions in the operating instructions and the system limits described there must be observed.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz