Mercedes-Benz strategy pays off: workforce to receive record profit-sharing bonus

Mercedes-Benz thanks employees for delivering outstanding performance in 2022 with record profit-sharing bonus of up to 7,300 euros

In 2022, the Mercedes-Benz team showed once again that the company can be very successful even in a challenging environment with continuing semi-conductor shortages, logistics bottlenecks, regional COVID measures and geopolitical uncertainty. To thank the employees for these achievements and their high level of flexibility the company participates the employees in the company’s success with a record profit-sharing bonus. The company’s management and General Works Council have jointly agreed to pay all eligible employees a special lump sum bonus of up to 7,300 euros, a figure that is even higher than the current maximum payment cap of 6,465 euros. Around 93,000 eligible tariff-scale employees in Germany will receive the bonus along with their April 2023 pay.

“Together we have achieved a lot in 2022. Despite a challenging environment our Mercedes-Benz team has taken a further major step towards the successful transformation of our company. In recognition of this performance, we have agreed together with the General Works Council that we will pay a special bonus of 7,300 euros this year. This sum is significantly above the previous maximum amount. With the highest profit-sharing bonus in the history of the company, we would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional dedication and personal commitment of our colleagues.”

Sabine Kohleisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Human Resources, and Director of Labour Relations

“Despite all the challenges, the 2022 business year was under a lucky star for Mercedes-Benz. A lot was demanded of our workforce under difficult conditions. In the past year, our colleagues have achieved a lot. After all, they are the ones who do their best every day and bring the company’s strategy to life. With the profit-sharing at a record level, we would like to express our special thanks for the enormous flexibility and tireless commitment and allow the employees to participate appropriately in the company’s success.”

Ergun Lümali, Chairman of the General Works Council of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

A profit-sharing scheme for tariff-scale employees has been established at Mercedes-Benz since 1997. Last year, eligible employees received a bonus payment of 6,000 euros.

The company’s management and the General Works Council have furthermore agreed upon on a new system for the calculation of the profit-sharing bonus, to take effect from the 2023 financial year. The calculation logic used for tariff-scale employees will be aligned with the existing system for the management. Going forward, the extent to which all employee groups are able to share in the company’s success will therefore depend even more on the company’s target achievement level and on the systematic implementation of its sustainable corporate strategy.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz