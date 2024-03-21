Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-in Hybrid SUV to join U.S. product range in 2024

Mercedes-Benz USA is pleased to announce a new plug-in hybrid variant of its popular GLC SUV model series, the 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV

Mercedes-Benz USA is pleased to announce a new plug-in hybrid variant of its popular GLC SUV model series, the 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV. The extensive standard offerings of the GLC 300 4MATIC SUV will carry over to the plug-in hybrid, while adding more new standard features to further enhance the electric experience. The new plug-in hybrid model will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2024.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV remains true to the successful formula of modern, sporty luxury. The GLC SUV offers a compelling combination of design and technology coupled with impressive performance, as well as comfort and agility. The introduction of the new plug-in hybrid variant completes the range of the brand’s highly successful SUV family.

The sophisticated hybrid drive system of the GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV consists of a 134 hp permanently excited electric synchronous motor with internal rotor paired with a 24.8 kWh battery, contributing to a combined system output of up to 313 hp and 406 lb.-ft. of combined system torque. The electric motor offers 325 lb.-ft. of instantly available torque for agile acceleration. Mercedes‑Benz also uses a vacuum-independent, electromechanical brake booster that seamlessly combines electric recuperation with the hydraulic brakes to achieve the best possible energy recovery depending on the driving situation. As a result, maximum recuperation power of up to 100 kW can be achieved more frequently than with a conventional, purely hydraulic brake system.

With an electric range of up to 130 kilometers (~81 miles) according to WLTP1, drivers can cover most everyday trips without using the vehicle’s internal combustion engine. Further optimizing efficiency, the “Hybrid” drive program utilizes the “Electric” drive mode for the most appropriate driving situations. For example, during city driving, the GLC 350e prioritizes electric propulsion. An “Off-Road” drive mode enables the plug-in hybrid to drive electrically on off-road terrain. All-electric driving is possible up to 87 mph. With the standard 60 kW DC charger, a full charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes2.

The GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV mirrors the same progressive exterior and interior design as the GLC 300 and GLC 300 4MATIC SUVs, which are already available in the U.S. Customers can choose from 11 different paint color options, including four MANUFAKTUR paints, 13 different upholstery options and eight wheel options across the three trim packages (Standard, Exclusive and Pinnacle). Interior highlights include the new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel along with an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the center console. Consistent with the all-new E-Class and CLE, the GLC 350e also offers the third generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, providing an expandable portfolio of in-car apps, as well as the new Routines function.

The hybrid model will come extremely well-equipped, building upon a host of standard equipment, including heated front seats, Mercedes-Benz Navigation, KEYLESS-GO, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, KEYLESS-START, power liftgate, Frontbass® audio system, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Rearview camera, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist and much more. Each trim level showcases a variety of comfort features and technologies, in addition to a range of options to enable customers to further tailor the vehicle to their individual lifestyle.

Mercedes me Charge3, which comes standard with the GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV, is an essential part of the Mercedes electric charging ecosystem. This service integrates multiple charging point operators (CPOs) into a single network, including ChargePoint, Electrify America and EVgo. With access to nearly 100,000 public charging points nationwide, Mercedes me Charge is already one of the largest integrated charging networks in the U.S., and Mercedes-Benz is working to improve customer availability and convenience even further.

In November 2023, the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in North America opened, the first step in Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to invest more than $1 billion in a joint venture with MN8 Energy, to deliver 2,500 high-power, branded chargers within at least 400 charging hubs across North America by the end of the decade. In February 2024, the IONNA joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and six other automakers also received approval from regulatory agencies, paving the way for a minimum of 30,000 additional high-powered chargers across North America.

Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV will be announced closer to market launch.

Trim Levels at a Glance:

Standard Equipment Exclusive Pinnacle Highlights Include: DC Fast Charging

Charging Cable

Mercedes me Charge

Self-Leveling System suspension (SLS)

12.3″ Digital Instrument Panel

11.9″ Center Touchscreen Display

Inductive Wireless Mobile Device Charging

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MBUX Intelligent Vehicle Assistant

KEYLESS START® and KEYLESS-GO®

Heated 16-Way Power Front Seats with Memory

DIGITAL Key

MB Navigation

64-Color Ambient Lighting

LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist and Taillamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

Active Brake Assist

ATTENTION ASSIST

Blind Spot Assist

PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist Highlights Include: All Standard Features

Burmester® 3D Surround System with Sound Personalization

Surround View System

GUARD 360®

Enhanced Ambient Lighting

Illuminated Door Sills Highlights Include: All Standard and Exclusive Trim Features

MBUX Entertainment with Music and Video Streaming (incl. Dolby Atmos)

Head-Up Display

DIGITAL LIGHT with Projections

Heat and Noise Insulating Glass

Technical Specs at a Glance:

2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV4 Displacement cc 1,999 Output, combustion engine hp 201 at rpm 6,100 Torque, combustion engine lb-ft 236 at rpm 2,000-4,000 Output, electric motor hp 134 Torque, electric motor lb-ft 325 Combined system output hp 313 Combined system torque lb-ft 406 AC Charging (max) kW 11 DC Charging (max) kW 60 Rated battery capacity (usable) kWh 24.8 Acceleration 0-60 mph s 6.6 (est.) Top speed mph 135 (electronically limited) Top speed (electric) mph 87 Range (WLTP)5 km/miles 119 – 130 km / 73-81 miles

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz