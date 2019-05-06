Mercedes-Benz EQC sales release & start of production: Electrified Mercedes hits the road

The Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles is ready for launch. The Mercedes-Benz EQC (combined electrical consumption: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant – and can be ordered now. There the EQC can be flexibly integrated into the ongoing series production of vehicles with combustion engine or hybrid drive. The high Mercedes-Benz production standards therefore ensure top quality across all vehicle models. As a CASE pioneer, the EQC 400 4MATIC offers extensive standard equipment and attractive services.

“With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are entering a new era of mobility. It is part of the growing family of all-electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz and combines brand-defining features such as quality, safety and comfort. We offer our customers progressive design and unique ride comfort – and this with a range absolutely suitable for everyday use,” states Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales.

With its seamless, clean design and colour highlights typical of the brand, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look while representing the design idiom of Progressive Luxury. In combination with the extensive services and a range of 445 – 471 km (NEDC)1, it makes electric mobility convenient and suitable for everyday use. The charismatic EQC impresses with the sum of its attributes. With its effortlessly superior driving impression, high level of acoustic comfort and exciting driving dynamics, the EQC displays all the brand’s hallmark attributes – the Mercedes of electric vehicles. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz EQC start at €71,281[2] for the already generously equipped base version. Its net basic price of less than €60,000 makes it eligible for an environmental bonus in Germany – regardless of individual equipment.

Start of production: EQC ideally integrated into ongoing series production

The first EQC will roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. There it is being produced on the same line as the C-Class Saloon and Estate as well as the GLC and GLC Coupé – digitally, flexibly and sustainably. Production of vehicles with various drive systems can be adapted variably and efficiently in line with market demand. This approach is an ideal way to ensure the best possible use of capacity at the plant, and guarantee high Mercedes-Benz production and quality standards.

Digital solutions such as sophisticated mobile devices, driverless transport systems and the ‘paperless factory’ assist the assembly team. Production staff are irreplaceable, even in the age of electric mobility. The use of Big Data and artificial intelligence assists with predictive maintenance, for example. This means the fact that the company made investments in maximum flexibility and hi-tech equipment offering trend-setting Industry 4.0 solutions at an early stage is paying off.

“Flexibility and efficiency are decisive pillars of the strategy in our global production network at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Production of the EQC is perfect proof of this. The staff in Bremen have many years of experience in the production of vehicles with a wide range of drive types. We are building on this know-how in the electric age, too. With the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are turning the switch today – for the electric mobility of the future,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

A video about the production of the EQC can be found on the Daimler YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/52CiFPBASaM

EQC (electricity consumption combined: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)* *Electric energy consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Electric energy consumption and range depend on the vehicle configuration.

SOURCE: Daimler