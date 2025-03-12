Mercedes-Benz Arocs as a heavy-duty towing truck

The Pineau towing service from Baugé-en-Anjou has expanded its fleet with a powerful Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4163 8x4

The Pineau towing service from Baugé-en-Anjou has expanded its fleet with a powerful Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4163 8×4. The latest acquisition, a heavy-duty truck with Big Space cab, was equipped by GTS (Global Towing System), a Hungarian bodybuilder that has recently entered the French market.

The Arocs not only impresses with its striking white, red and black paintwork, but also with its technical equipment: a 6-cylinder OM 473 engine with a displacement of 15.6 litres and 626 hp ensures sufficient power. In addition, the vehicle has a turbo retarder clutch, which enables smooth moving off at high loads – an important function in the recovery business. The exceptional truck with the three-pointed star also offers a towing capacity of up to 120 tonnes.

The company Pineau was founded in 1973 by Christophe Pineau and over the years has specialised in heavy-duty towing services. Today, he runs the company together with his son Maverick. The Pineau fleet now comprises around 15 vehicles, including four heavy-duty towing vehicles. The Arocs 4163 is the first Mercedes-Benz truck in the company’s history.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck