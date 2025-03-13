Mercedes-Benz and will.i.am are futurizing in-car entertainment with AI-powered FYI RAiDiO app

Tailor-made in-car audio experience designed to change the way drivers interact with their vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is proud to announce an innovative partnership with FYI, a pioneering AI-powered platform founded by creative artist, producer and tech entrepreneur will.i.am. FYI RAiDiO[1], which launched last year, is an AI-infused interactive, conversational media platform transforming radio as we know it into a new dimension, connecting listeners deeper with the music, talk radio, and cultural content they love.

The integration of FYI RAiDiO as an interactive AI Radio, demonstrates the next step of using AI in the car for an ultimate hyper-personalization when it comes to music and news. Designed to seamlessly integrate third-party radio and broadcast stations, FYI RAiDiO utilizes cutting-edge language models, public web content, music licenses, and personalized voice characters, known as “Personas,” to create an engaging and personalized radio experience. There are currently 16 interactive STAiTiONS on the FYI RAiDiO platform including themed topics like Pop Culture, Sports, Tech and Music, with more stations rolling out in 2025.

“By integrating FYI RAiDiO into our vehicles, we are redefining the in-car entertainment experience. This collaboration with will.i.am and his innovative AI platform allows us to offer our customers a truly personalized and interactive journey, transforming how they connect with music, news and cultural content. This is a significant step towards the future of in-car entertainment, where technology and creativity converge to enhance the driving experience.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

“100+ years later, FYI.AI is injecting AI into the radio industry, turning every listener into an active participant and creating a world where radio encounters are as dynamic, interactive, and as evolving as the web. FYI RAiDiO offers stations that entertain and inform for many interests, empowering audiences to tune in when, where and how they want to listen.”

will.i.am, CEO of FYI

Personalized voice characters elevate interactive journey

A standout feature of the FYI RAiDiO platform is the inclusion of engaging voice characters, which are the radio hosts. Listeners can ask the AI host for information about any topic including what’s currently playing and receive real-time responses. The platform will feature a variety of unique AI personas, including regional variations for all continents. These personas will provide context-based moderation, enhancing the interactive experience for listeners.

Continuous excitement for Mercedes Customers with the new CLA

With the Mercedes‑Benz Virtual Assistant1, Mercedes‑Benz integrates new exciting conversational capabilities with for example Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent for more detailed navigation and empathic dialogs, general knowledge and explanation of points of interest or AI driven knowledge features with the latest ChatGPT technology which delivers responses through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Bing web search data in the new CLA.

FYI RAiDiO continues this promise of excitement. The rollout of this innovative collaboration will start with a Beta Program in the US market now for customers with eligible vehicles (2024 or newer E‑Class and CLE, 2025 C‑Class and GLC) and for customers with a new CLA. For more information reach out to https://www.beta.mercedes-benz.com/

[1]To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the limited term expires, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz