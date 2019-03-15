Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport announces partnership renewal with OMP Racing

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is pleased to announce a renewal of their Team Supplier agreement with OMP Racing ahead of the 2019 Formula One season.

OMP, a world leading Italian company in the design and production of motorsport safety equipment, will again provide their latest generation safety harnesses for the team’s Formula One cars, driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Recognisable by their unique black and white design, the next generation safety harnesses are the result of years of design and development expertise at OMP. The harnesses feature ultra-light fibre and ultra-light materials such as titanium and ergal. The high-quality fibre increases performance, making them extremely light (45% less weight compared to carbon fibre) and more resistant (50% improvement on resistance/weight ratio). In addition, there is a special-patented design, which make the harnesses more comfortable for the driver.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with OMP Racing,” said James Allison, Technical Director of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. “For the past two seasons, we have benefitted from OMP’s expertise and the continuous development of their safety harnesses. The safety of our drivers remains our highest priority and we are confident in OMP’s products and technologies to provide this in our cars for 2019 and beyond.”

“The partnership between OMP Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has been successful so far, and we are thrilled to continue it,” said Paolo Delprato, CEO of OMP Racing. “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and OMP Racing share the philosophy of constant research and development, in order to work on a world-top level.”

SOURCE: Daimler AG