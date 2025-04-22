Mercedes‑Benz: Dawn of a new era: the Vision V provides a glimpse of a new segment of luxury limousines

Upcoming Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) sets the course for a new era for Mercedes‑Benz Vans

The introduction of the modular, flexible and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) will usher in a new era starting in 2026. With it, Mercedes‑Benz is redefining the privately positioned van and taking it into the luxury segment with a special focus on the “Private Lounge”. The future model portfolio will range from practical, entry-segment family vehicles and exclusive VIP shuttles to luxurious limousines with an enormous amount of space, each in line with different customer requirements. By expanding the top-end of its model portfolio, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is defining a unique segment of its own that bestows true greatness to automotive luxury.

The Vision V show car provides a glimpse of the top-end version. It demonstrates Mercedes‑Benz Vans’ vision of combining generous space with maximum exclusivity and an unprecedented immersive, digital experience. The Vision V is a luxurious and elegant chauffeur-driven limousine that allows one to pamper themselves in a whole new world of comfort. Analogue craftsmanship merges with an immersive user experience to create a holistic experience with a cocooning effect. The sporty, elegant exterior underlines the iconic design and signals dynamism and status at the same time.

“The Vision V is the beginning of a new era for Mercedes‑Benz Vans. It demonstrates, in the truest sense of the word, how we bring luxury to a spacious cabin and define a new segment. With that, we set standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience –while meeting the highest demands of our customers.” Thomas Klein, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

“The Mercedes‑Benz Vans have been iconic for decades. With the Vision V we take that heritage and transform it into a completely new context of highest luxury transportation. This show car embodies the perfect harmony between luxury and van design, setting a new benchmark for the future.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Redefining luxurious space: lounge character with the utmost comfort

The large, automatically opening “portal” door on the right-hand side and the illuminated, retractable running board ensure comfort and easy access to the luxurious rear lounge area. An intelligent, switchable glass wall separates the “Private Lounge” from the driver’s area. If desired, the glass can be changed from transparent to opaque, either completely or in sections. The “Private Lounge” seating area is exceptionally spacious. This comfortable atmosphere conveys an unprecedented feeling of space and freedom, as well as that of security and tranquillity. The aesthetics of the spacious interior exude an elegance infused with technology. It leads the design into an exciting digital future and sets new standards in automotive engineering. Traditionally crafted materials blend with hyper-modern, tech-savvy design elements that are as stylish as they are unexpected.

Crystal white Nappa leather and shimmering white silk contrast with large decorative elements made of open-pore burr wood. Similar to an exclusive sideboard, display cabinets are set into the dark wood trim along the side walls and are framed by polished aluminium trim strips. They provide space for personal accessories such as a handbag, sunglasses or smartphone. A game controller for racing games and one of the 42 loudspeakers of the surround-sound system with Dolby Atmos are also integrated. Additional speakers are mounted in round glass enclosures on handmade design brackets that protrude stylishly from the side walls. They further emphasise the elegant, open living ambience. The centre console between the two individual seats is also designed as a display cabinet. It has a touchpad for operating the infotainment system as well as a fold-out table. When extended, the table appears as a high-quality chessboard – a further homage to the beauty and elegance of traditional craftsmanship. The centre console automatically adjusts to the respective seating position for maximum comfort.

Innovative luxury seats with a futuristic design

The first-class seats are reminiscent of elegant lounge chairs and rest on polished aluminium bases. Made from highly flexible tubular cushions, they have a unique futuristic design. Shiny clasps made of polished aluminium hold the individual cushion tubes together. The electrically adjustable seats offer the best ergonomics and ensure first-class travel comfort. Additionally, they can be reclined into a comfortable flat position to pamper the occupants. The all-round ambient lighting with strip lighting and a ceiling lamp create an individualised and cosy living-room atmosphere. The fragrance, housed in an elegant, polished aluminium bottle behind the centre console, provides a further sensual experience.

First-class digital experiences in the immersive “Private Lounge”

One of the highlights of the “Private Lounge” seating area is the retractable, 65-inch cinema screen – with split-screen functions – located under the floor. As soon as the passengers are inside and the doors are closed, it glides up as if by magic from a console designed with burr wood and Nappa leather. Through the transparent slats in the floor, passengers can watch as the display extends and separates the “Private Lounge” area from the cockpit. The cinema screen comes to life and transforms the interior into an immersive world of experience, the likes of which have never been seen before in a car.

With its 4K resolution, the cinema screen displays video and games with exceptional clarity and detail. The surround-sound system with Dolby Atmos ensures perfect spatial sound enjoyment. It offers a total of 42 loudspeakers, including exciters in the seats, which turn music into a haptic experience. Seven projectors in the headliner and floor expand the field of vision. The side windows become additional “screens” and create a digital 360-degree experience. This unique cocooning effect is further enhanced by the integration of ambient lighting when listening to music. The lighting adapts its colours to the beat of the music. The 65-inch cinema screen is operated via the touchpad in the centre console and can be extended and retracted from the floor.

Like the partition wall to the driver’s area and the floor slats in the “Private Lounge,” the windowpanes can be switched to opaque and emphasise the exclusive chauffeur character. The glass can change from transparent to various levels of desired opacity in milliseconds – for more privacy or sun protection or to create dynamic surfaces for digital content. The glass has tiny liquid crystals that align themselves using electrical voltage.

Seven interactive worlds of experience for a new level of personalised luxury

The immersive digital user experience in the Vision V lends an impressive sense of depth, and literally invites passengers to dive into the seven different worlds of experience.

Entertainment: sit back and enjoy the ride, either with a movie from the video carousel or with music from a favourite artist. In audio mode, a digital soundbar provides an immersive music experience. The cinema screen can also be only partially extended to provide a digital interface to the soundbar.

Relax: after a stressful day, recline the seats to relax mode and unwind. A calming landscape moves gently across the cinema screen. This is accompanied by soft music.

Gaming: for gaming fans, the MPV transforms into a gaming hub and offers, for example, racing games that can be controlled with a separate included controller.

Work: the “Private Lounge” becomes a mobile office; the cinema screen a virtual desk.

Shopping: whether buying tickets for a golf tournament or a tennis event while travelling, or taking time to choose a new ring or perfume, the interactive shop presents the products as they would be in a real store.

Discovery: get to know the area during the journey. Surround navigation is transmitted to the 65-inch cinema screen and realistically depicts the vehicle’s surroundings using 3D game-engine graphics. Additional information is projected onto the camera image using augmented reality.

Karaoke: While driving, sing your favourite song and feel like you’re in a karaoke bar? This is possible at any time in the Vision V.

Superscreen with three screens for the front occupants

The Vision V’s cockpit also offers a top-level digital experience. The Superscreen with three screens extends from pillar to pillar. The user interface and user experience are tailored to individual preferences. Real-time graphics provide all essential information – from the dynamic virtual instrument cluster to surround navigation, which displays the vehicle’s surroundings on the map in real time and in conjunction with the assistance systems.

Aerodynamic exterior design: low silhouette with innovative aesthetics

The exterior design of the Vision V marks the next step in the further development of the unique Mercedes‑Benz design language of sensual purity. The sculptural appearance is characterised by innovative aesthetics with the highest standards of aerodynamics. The overhangs and the front end are markedly short. The sides have a particularly narrow waistline. The tautly stretched roofline flows into the smoothly rounded rear. This streamlined silhouette signifies power and dynamic lightness. It symbolises self-confidence and hints at the design and outstanding driving experience of all future MPVs from Mercedes‑Benz.

The eye-catching use of chrome trim elements and transparent illuminated louvres is an expression of the combination of tradition and future. The LED lighting, visible from every angle, emphasises the proportions of the vehicle and gives it more movement, life and elegant sophistication. Together with the welcome screens on the chrome-plated B-pillars, it is a taste of the exclusive, digital world of experience in the interior.

Iconic design elements in a new light

The striking front is characterised by a newly interpreted chrome radiator grille. It has three horizontal illuminated glass louvres. Almost 200 of these technical-looking light elements also surround the chrome frame. In a pronounced open body gap below the bonnet, there are a further 190 or so illuminated louvres. They frame the headlights on the sides, which have the iconic shape of the three-pointed Mercedes star. When the passengers approach the Vision V, they are greeted by a dynamic and artistic light show in all the louvres. It culminates in the brightly illuminated Mercedes star on the bonnet. The light elements under the headlights also function as indicators.

The Vision V emphasises its sporty proportions with two pronounced powerdomes on the short bonnet, which extend into the cockpit, as well as large wheel arches and an expressive moulded edge. This accentuates the powerful volume in the side wall. The precision of this edge in combination with the anthracite-coloured, metallic shimmering alubeam paintwork and the chrome-plated window surrounds underlines the perfect balance between elegance and dynamism. The 24-inch wheels also feature illuminated louvres. The interplay of light and movement continues at the rear. The large rear window is framed by over 450 three-dimensional illuminated louvres which serve as taillights and brake lights.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz