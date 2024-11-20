MEMA Center for Sustainability introduces Sustainability Council for vehicle suppliers

MEMA. The Vehicle Suppliers Association is excited to announce the launch of the MEMA Sustainability Council, a dedicated forum for sustainability executives and professionals to learn, share best practices, and collaborate on solutions that will drive sustainability across the vehicle supplier industry

MEMA. The Vehicle Suppliers Association is excited to announce the launch of the MEMA Sustainability Council, a dedicated forum for sustainability executives and professionals to learn, share best practices, and collaborate on solutions that will drive sustainability across the vehicle supplier industry.

The new council builds on the legacy of the MEMA Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Council, which has long supported environmental, health, safety, and sustainability professionals in the OE automotive sector. As sustainability becomes increasingly vital, MEMA recognized the need to expand its outreach to support a wider range of members. The MEMA Sustainability Council is open to sustainability leaders and professionals from supplier-member companies at both MEMA OE Suppliers and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. Beginning in 2025, council members will convene quarterly in metro Detroit for in-person meetings, with a virtual alternative when travel is not an option.

“This is an exciting time for the MEMA Center for Sustainability and our members in the vehicle supplier industry,” said John Chalifoux, Chief Sustainability Officer, MEMA. “The launch of the MEMA Sustainability Council aligns with our mission to meet members wherever they are on their sustainability journey.”

SOURCE: MEMA