Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: “Luxury & well-being”

The S-Class interior enters into the next level of modern luxury. The designers were able to achieve this by creating a feel-good ambience with lounge characteristics marked by elegance, airiness and high quality features. The dashboard in particular stands out with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement. But the feel-good aspect goes even further: with optimal ride quality, low noise levels and an extensive range of ENERGIZING Comfort programs, the S-Class consistently looks after the well- being of its passengers.

The S-Class has always been a place for comfortable travel and relaxed working. With the new generation, the interior has fully evolved into a “third place”, a refuge between home and workplace. Nearly all comfort-related dimensions of the S-Class have improved in the front as well as the rear seats, providing a generous amount of space. This effect is complemented by the revolutionary interior design, with interior architecture and yacht design elements. In addition to the potential for up to five screens, highlights include the large trim elements in the dashboard and in the rear (with the First Class rear suite). A particularly appealing option is the open-pore wood veneer permeated by delicate, form- following inlays made of real aluminum.

LED technology enables interactive interior lighting: The standard active ambient lighting is now integrated into the driving assistance systems and is able to reinforce alerts visually. For example, Active Blind Spot Assist provides a visual warning of an impending collision with a red light animation. Additionally, visual feedback is also possible when operating the climate control system or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant.

The active ambient lighting is further integrated into the ENERGIZING Comfort Control, which is available with the optional Warmth & Comfort package. At the touch of a button or through voice command, its holistic “Fit & Healthy” approach provides a tangible experience of the advanced comfort systems in the S-Class, and features programs that bundle them into worlds of experience. At the same time, the system creates a variety of atmosphere in the interior – for example, they can select invigorating for when they are feeling fatigued or relaxing to help with elevated stress levels. Further to this, the ENERGIZING COACH, which is available with the optional Warmth & Comfort package, can suggest an appropriate fitness or wellness program based on vehicle and trip data. It is also able to factor in information about sleep quality and stress level into its intelligent algorithm, ifthe driver has a compatible smartphone or fitness bracelet.

“Our S-Class customers are highly discerning. With the new S-Class, we invite them into a completely new luxury experience. It is underscored by our ‘Sensual Purity’ design philosophy and our absolute commitment to quality and attention to detail. The result is a revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analogue luxury,”

Hartmut Sinkwitz, Head of Interior Design

“Tradition meets progression – for example, with regard to the large wood surfaces. Special highlights include the trim elements in open-pore walnut wood: the yacht-like design is characterized by form-following inlays of real aluminum. The new seat generation reflects this design language featuring exquisite materials and craftsmanship,”

Belinda Günther, Head of Color & Trim

“Luxury today is defined by comprehensive refinement. A luxurious driving experience depends on a host of factors and must appeal to all the senses. Traditionally, this included almost silent travel, but it has now advanced to include features that make life easier for customers, for example, intuitive operation and comprehensive connectivity save our customers a lot of time”,

Dirk Fetzer, Head of S-Class Product Management

The new S-Class can be experienced with many senses – vision, touch, hearing and smell. Each can be assigned to the areas of support, protection, interaction and wellness. Here are the content-related focal points:

Overview of key features

The revolutionary interior design evokes associations from interior architecture and yacht design elements:

The new S-Class is geared toward the six guidelines of the design code defined for Mercedes-Benz:

“Unexpected Moments”: New interior architecture and new user experience concept for a generous, lounge-type ambience The entire dashboard blends with the body of the front trim section to form a single entity Large displays, the central display is now in portrait orientation

“Stimulating Contrasts”: Light versus dark Visually soft (leather) vs. hard surfaces (piano lacquer) Generous size of the dashboard vs. stringent surfaces of the displays

“Stunning Proportions” Unusually large trim elements give the high-quality woods a powerful expression of having been specifically modelled for the vehicle: The artisanal process on the clay model was indispensable for achieving the best possible proportions

“Freeform & Geometry“ Trim element landscape is structured similar to a ship’s deck with flowing lines The central display rests against the dashboard in a free-floating position and smoothly transforms from a 2D display geometry into a 3D saddle geometry in the center console The transition from the display to the ‘Black Panel’ trim element is highlighted by the suspended bar housing the upper control panel Design and function go hand in hand with the tailor-made and form-following seat upholstery layouts, structured with stitching and perforation

“Significant Graphics“ New design elements include the four low-profile center vents with horizontally mounted adjusters Two slim, vertical side vents on either side round off the dashboard design The systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist modern appearance of the interior; only including necessary buttons Segmentation into clusters (e.g. seat adjustment switches) Graphic design of the ambient lighting (see below for details), the active ambient lighting in the upper plane sits behind a ‘Black Panel’ surface

“Natural Attractions“ New seat generation with flowing, three-dimensional design: Embedded into the surroundings like a seashell Steering wheel generation with goblet-shaped accommodation for the impact absorber



Feel-good atmosphere day and night thanks to active ambient lighting:

Light envelopes all passengers (including ambient lighting from overhead control panel and back of the front seats)

There is an LED every .6 inches in the fiber optics with about 250 LEDs in all Controlled in real time via CAN-BUS Fiber optics and diffuser make color progressions and fine-grained animation of a “chase light” possible Brightness is ten times greater than before (200 candelas per m2), easy to see even in daylight; automatic switch between daytime and night-time mode is dependent on the ambient brightness Colors and brightness (20 levels) can be adjusted via MBUX/voice assistant Additional functions of active ambient lighting (option): Alert reinforcement, integration into driving assistance systems Red light animation, i.e. with Lane Keeping Assist and Brake Assist as well as with exit warning Operating feedback Setting the climate control system to colder or warmer in individual zones triggers a visible reaction The ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant animates the corresponding seat position, e.g. when the system expects a voice command

Integration into ENERGIZING Comfort (available with the optional Warm & Comfort package) Appropriate color schemes depending on program



Newly orchestrated and further advanced ENERGIZING Comfort range (available with the optional Warmth & Comfort package):

S-Class innovations such as active ambient lighting, large displays and new contents with high-resolution animations are integrated

Character of the programs (Refresh, Vitality, Warmth, Joy, Comfort) has been sharpened

More flexible sequence of the individual functions within a program ‘Join’ mode: Passenger can join running program ‘Share’ mode: A program can be suggested to other passengers

In part exclusive use of the comfort systems, i.e. special massage sequence in the ‘Vitality’ program

Integration of the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant: A statement such as “I am stressed”, for example, automatically triggers the ‘Joy’ program with regenerative character

Soundscapes in surround quality tailored to each program, specially designed by a sound agency

ENERGIZING COACH: Recommends ENERGIZING Comfort programs based on vehicle and trip data. It also factors in information about sleep quality and stress level into the algorithm if the driver has a compatible wearable.

Powerful filtering system:

Standard AIR BALANCE Package with ionizer and active fragrance with special S-Class fragrance

Market-dependent: Indication of the air quality

Tailor-made ergonomics for driver and passengers:

Significant improvement of the interior dimensions for driver, front passenger and rear passengers

Sophisticated dimensional concept Center axis of the steering and center of the driver’s seat align: Symmetric driving position for all types of physiques Modification of the adjustment spring of steering wheel and driver’s seat: Even more individual seat adjustments Grip on the steering wheel rim moved slightly back: creating an even more comfortable position for people with a higher seating position

Automatic adjustment of seat and steering wheel: ADAPT Driver enters their height in MBUX / or they can tell their height to the MBUX voice assistant ADAPT calculates the optimal driving position for the specified height and adjusts the driver’s seat, steering wheel and side mirrors appropriately. Readjustment is possible, of course Developed with the aid of digital human models and validated in studies with real drivers

Intuitive display and operating concept: See Meet the S-Class DIGITAL, “My MBUX”

Checking line of sight in a “digital driving exam”: The reflection properties of the interior designs are optimized using high-resolution visualizations created by powerful computers To this end, the computer calculates the positions on all seats based on a representative collective of digital human models in order to be able to study the sight lines from the respective eye points



Comfortable seats with numerous adjustment options and many comfort details:

Completely new head restraint (especially more space at knee height in the rear in fully reclined position i.e. chauffeur and reclining seat with much improved adjustment range / angle)

Extensive, expanded range of comfort details ENERGIZING seat kinetics for the first time in the S-Class: Supports orthopedically beneficial changes in the seating posture by means of minute changes in the inclination of the seat cushions and backrest Neck warmer in the pillow of the rear seats: Surface heat by means of integrated heating mat, power supply via press studs (no impeding wires) Climate-controlled seats now with radial fans Cushion massage: With six air bladders Massage function: Bladders are closer to the surface and closer to the passenger. As a result, the massage function can be felt more distinctly Near-ear loudspeakers integrated into the front seats Optimization of the surround sound Infotainment announcements, e.g. navigation instructions or/and telephone information can be directed more precisely at the driver’s position All seats with AGR (Healthy Spine Campaign) quality seal A variety of seat variants to choose from, with reclining seat function, folding center armrest or business center console



The major innovations in detail

Ambient lighting: Uses fiber optics made of a transparent material. The light of the primary colors red, green and blue generated by the LEDs is reflected at the boundary between the optically dense and thinner material. In addition to a static light, the colors can alternate along the entire fiber optics in order to stage productions. The active ambient lighting is generated by a light band comprised of about 250 LEDs distributed side by side at a distance of .6 inches in the vehicle interior as an additional light plane. The optics are designed to create a continuous line of light. The networked LEDS are controlled in real time via a CAN data bus. Thanks to the actuation frequency of up to 25 Hz, the human eye is able to perceive dynamic lighting scenarios.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics: ENERGIZING seat kinetics is built upon the electric seat adjustment. When the driver selects this program, the inclination of the seat cushions and backrests is repeatedly adjusted minutely using the seat settings selected by the driver and the front passenger as the starting point (the “Home” position). The changes are only minimal – a few degrees or millimeters. The seat first moves into the “closed” position (whereby the seat cushion is inclined backwards and the backrest forwards), followed by the corresponding “open” position with the opposite inclination. With the standard multicontour seats, the ENERGIZING seat kinetics also includes the lumbar support function. ENERGIZING seat kinetics improves spinal health, because the natural strain and relief of muscles, joints and discs can lead to muscle relaxation and an improved supply of nutrients to the joints and discs. ENERGIZING seat kinetics is based on a patented algorithm and offers three programs for short, medium-length and long journeys. These are different depending on the number of adjustment cycles. Convenient selection of the programs is visually supported via the central display of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

SOURCE: Daimler