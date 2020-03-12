McLaren speedtail and GT’s innovative Bowers & Wilkins audio systems win design awards

McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins’ world-renowned audio system designs have been recognised at this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD. The McLaren Speedtail and the McLaren GT audio installations both won in the Product discipline of the Car Audio category.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is organised annually by Hanover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organisation. Both winning products faced intense competition with 7,298 entries submitted from 56 countries.

The Bowers & Wilkins audio system in the McLaren Speedtail won over the 78-member jury, which consisted of independent experts from across the globe. It was commended for its tailor-made grilles that seamlessly integrate into the car’s interior. The engineering team at Bowers & Wilkins worked with McLaren’s own engineers to create this one-of-a-kind, world-beating audio system which features the first-ever central driving position to benefit from Bowers & Wilkins audio. In addition to the exquisite design elements the system incorporates cutting-edge speaker technology including Diamond Dome tweeters and Continuum midrange drivers.

The Bowers & Wilkins audio system in the McLaren GT features a custom new grille design that is perfectly integrated into this exceptional grand tourer’s interior, in which technology and modern craftsmanship share equal prominence. The system also uses high-end loudspeaker technology such as Aramid Fibre, which was selected for its resolution, responsiveness and tonal qualities.

“We have been honoured to receive awards for the way our cars look, but we are especially proud of these commendations for the design of the audio systems that McLaren has meticulously developed with Bowers & Wilkins. It is entirely fitting that both winning products are installed in our GT cars, which are designed not just to offer an enthralling drive, but also to give exceptional comfort to the occupants and in the case of Speedtail, create the modern equivalent of the bespoke audio system fitted to the McLaren F1.”

Rob Melville, Design Director, McLaren Automotive

More information about both cars’ systems can be found in the ‘Winners’ section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

SOURCE: McLaren