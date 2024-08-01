McLaren Automotive confirms Atlas Copco as ‘Official Smart Tooling Supplier’

Renowned producer of ultra-high performance supercars, McLaren Automotive today confirms Atlas Copco, a global pioneer of innovative industrial assembly tooling and software solutions, as its ‘Official Smart Tooling Supplier’

McLaren has worked in partnership with Atlas Copco’s team of product specialists to enhance its manufacturing and engineering operations within the McLaren Production Centre (MPC).

Across the production line, new technologies provided by Atlas Copco have been integrated into McLaren’s devices and operating systems, enabling seamless integration with existing production infrastructure.

McLaren has also deployed over 150 of Atlas Copco’s battery powered, transducerised digital tools, including its ITB and SRB ranges. These 5G capable wireless tools are linked to Atlas Copco’s latest generation Power Focus 8 controller. Having the potential to connect up to 20 tools, this provides McLaren with a fully-connected, space-optimised production environment.

Real-time data insights from Atlas Copco’s Smart Integrated Assembly portfolio harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learnings to identify risks in production before they occur.

In addition, the collaboration will enable automation of McLaren’s bodyshell adhesive application processes. Leveraging Atlas Copco’s cutting-edge joining and vision technologies, high precision SCA adhesive dispensing and 3D laser profiling RTVision quality inspection system, enables McLaren to enhance efficiency and accuracy at every stage of assembly.

“McLaren is pleased to announce a pivotal partnership with Atlas Copco, marking a significant milestone in our production transformation journey. The collaboration between McLaren and Atlas Copco has proven instrumental in the rapid advancement of our production capabilities. “In just a few months, we have successfully implemented smart applications and seamlessly integrated new machinery into our production lines. In addition to our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies, we remain dedicated to preserving the essence of our hand-built approach.” Matt Walton, Chief Manufacturing Officer, McLaren Automotive

“As innovative leaders in our respective markets, Atlas Copco and McLaren Automotive are both fully committed to delivering sustainable manufacturing with quality and precision at its core. In a remarkably short space of time, our new partnership has delivered a cutting-edge smart factory environment at the MPC, which is not only a UK first but world class in terms of tooling, connectivity and data-led production intelligence. We are delighted that McLaren Automotive has fully embraced the Smart Integrated Assembly concept and we look forward to supporting the company in its development.” James McAllister, General Manager, Atlas Copco Tools and Industrial Assembly Solutions

SOURCE: McLaren