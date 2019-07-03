McLaren and Goodwood seek to inspire next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians

McLaren and Goodwood will join forces at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to help inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

With a recognised shortage of science, technology, engineering and maths (known as “STEM”) students vital to the continued success of global racing, automotive and technology companies like McLaren, the initiative will see the brand deliver a series of talks from its engineering talent and STEM ambassadors on the first two days of the Festival.

McLaren’s STEM ambassadors will be talking to teenagers from around 18 schools from West Sussex and Hampshire at seminars run by the Goodwood Education Trust. In addition, ambassadors will also be speaking on the McLaren Automotive stand on both the Thursday and Friday for primary school ages and upwards.

In addition, alongside the full-scale LEGO McLaren Senna car that will feature on the stand, the company will have STEM ambassadors on-hand to talk to children and their parents throughout the four-day festival about what it’s like to work at the company as an example of modern, cutting edge engineering and science.

The joint initiative with Goodwood continues McLaren’s long-standing work to promote better uptake of science subjects that lead to STEM careers which includes supporting the UK STEM Awards (which has seen previous winners secure permanent roles at McLaren), partnering with the BBC on educational science programming and working with LEGO to take STEM talks to different regions through McLaren’s retailer network.

“In STEM, McLaren has identified a means to inspire and encourage the enormous creativity and enthusiasm for technology that exists in the generation to come. You simply cannot put a value on those innate gifts, and Goodwood is proud to support an initiative that is sure to inspire them on towards fulfilling their potential.”

The Duke of Richmond.

“We’re passionate about science and engineering at McLaren and want to use that, and our amazing products, to help inspire the next generation to value science, maths, engineering and technology. Working closely with Goodwood means we have a great opportunity at the Festival to promote STEM careers and to showcase to girls, boys and parents alike what a fulfilling and exciting career they can have by studying STEM subjects at school and beyond.” Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

