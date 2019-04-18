McLaren 720S continues to impress; named 2019 World Performance Car by World Car Awards jurors

The McLaren 720S has added a new title to its trophy cabinet, having been named World Performance Car 2019 by the World Car Awards jurors. The 720S has been extensively praised for its blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement and this accolade joins a long list of awards for the car, which has won universal acclaim across the globe including in the UK – McLaren Automotive’s home market – and North America, where the World Car Awards were announced.

“We feel grateful anytime one of our cars wins an award, but to have the 720S named World Performance Car is particularly special,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “We believe the 720S is a revolutionary step forward for both McLaren, as well as the supercar segment, and to have it recognised in this way by an organisation made up of the most esteemed media across the globe is a great honour.”

The McLaren 720S debuted at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show and offers the widest breadth of dynamic capability of any McLaren, from controlled comfort to extreme handling prowess. At the heart of the 720S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 720PS and 770Nm of torque; 0-60mph takes only 2.8 seconds, while 0-124mph is reached in a blistering 7.8 seconds. In addition to its rapid acceleration and top speed of 212mph, the 720S delivers outstanding driver engagement, with a new generation of McLaren’s active chassis system, Proactive Chassis Control II and double the aerodynamic efficiency of its Super Series predecessor.

The 720S Spider, a convertible without compromise, features the same impressive performance with the benefit of open air motoring, and is available now. For more information about the 720S, 720S Spider and other McLaren models visit: cars.mclaren.com.

SOURCE: McLaren