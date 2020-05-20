Mazda starts production of its first EV, the Mazda MX-30

On the 19th May 2020, Mazda began production of the all-new Mazda MX-30, the company’s first all-electric vehicle, at Ujina plant No. 1 in Hiroshima, Japan. A stylish and versatile SUV, the MX-30 has been created in response to the increasingly high demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) amongst the environmentally conscientious in Europe.

The new MX-30 is equipped with e-Skyactiv1 – Mazda’s new electric drive technology. The front-wheel-drive powertrain combines a 107kW (145PS) AC synchronous electric motor with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, equipping the new SUV with a driving range of approximately 200km (WLTP combined).

Sized to provide the optimum balance between a driving range which gives customers peace of mind and CO 2 emissions from an LCA (Life-Cycle Assessment) perspective, the system battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 40 minutes using DC rapid charging.

The MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has been specifically tailored to complement the vehicle’s inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour. In combination with the new SUV’s comprehensive i-Activsense safety systems, it offers customers a uniquely quiet, seamless driving experience which was a critical brief for the engineers – the EV has to be as great to drive as every other Mazda car.

The latest expression of Mazda’s award-winning Kodo design philosophy reinforces this new direction for Mazda in powertrain technology development. Its uncompromisingly simple styling emphasises the MX-30s beauty as a solid mass, while centre-pillarless freestyle doors and a framed glasshouse hint at the open, spacious feeling of the cabin.

The ergonomically excellent interior features a driver-centric cockpit, a floating centre console, Mazda’s first seven-inch touch-screen air-conditioning panel, and a range of new, environmentally friendly materials such as cork and door trim fabric incorporating fibres from recycled plastic bottles.

Available to order now, the MX-30 will arrive in European dealerships from autumn 2020 onwards.

1 MX-30 WLTP electric power consumption: 14,5-19,0 kWh/100km; Range: 200-262 (city); WLTP CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

MX-30 NEDC electric power consumption: 16,0 kWh/100km (combined); Range: 237-298 (city); NEDC CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

SOURCE: Mazda