Mazda production and sales results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021 (Flash Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Sep 2021 Apr – Sep 2021 Jan – Sep 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 42,305 -49.3 311,739 +15.5 544,763 +9.3 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 0 -100.0 Total 42,305 -49.3 311,739 +14.3 544,763 +7.8 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 28,538 -33.1 153,960 -23.4 250,344 -16.4 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 0 -100.0 5,133 -52.5 Total 28,538 -34.0 153,960 -24.7 255,477 -17.7 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 70,843 -43.8 465,699 -1.1 795,107 -0.4 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 0 -100.0 5,133 -70.6 Total 70,843 -44.1 465,699 -2.4 800,240 -1.9

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

(1) September 2021

Mazda’s domestic production volume in September 2021 decreased 49.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in September 2021]

CX-5: 18,921 units (down 38.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 7,260 units (down 45.7%)

CX-30: 5,808 units (down 21.9%)

(2) April through September 2021

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2021 increased 14.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2021]

CX-5: 139,403 units (up 25.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 48,124 units (up 29.6%)

CX-30: 28,719 units (up 28.5%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) September 2021

Mazda’s overseas production volume in September 2021 decreased 34.0% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in September 2021]

MAZDA3: 13,322 units (down 0.8% year on year)

CX-30: 9,190 units (down 28.1%)

CX-5: 2,798 units (down 16.1%)

(2) April through September 2021

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2021 decreased 24.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2021]

CX-30: 55,683 units (up 9.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 50,854 units (down 8.1%)

MAZDA2: 18,516 units (down 4.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Sep 2021 Apr – Sep 2021 Jan – Sep 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger

Vehicles 9,420 -50.0 53,975 -17.8 112,624 -8.4 Commercial Vehicles 851 -49.7 5,621 -30.6 9,756 -31.8 Registration Total 8,212 -50.0 45,732 -21.3 97,987 -11.0 Micro-mini Total 2,059 -49.8 13,864 -11.6 24,393 -10.2 Total 10,271 -50.0 59,596 -19.2 122,380 -10.9

(1) September 2021

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in September 2021 decreased 50.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 1.6 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in September 2021]

CX-30: 1,632 units (down 43.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 1,599 units (down 29.8%)

CX-5: 1,535 units (down 41.1%)

(2) April through September 2021

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2021 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 1.1 points), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 2.9% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2021]

MAZDA2: 9,388 units (down 22.8% year on year)

CX-5: 7,230 units (down 15.3%)

CX-30: 6,772 units (down 33.1%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Sep 2021 Apr – Sep 2021 Jan – Sep 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 25,927 -61.1 279,981 +28.9 462,066 +17.9 North America 12,713 -58.7 131,841 +22.7 195,245 +9.0 Europe 5,218 -67.6 52,365 +1.1 91,171 +4.1 Oceania 2,063 -74.4 40,892 +40.6 67,137 +44.0 Others 5,933 -49.2 54,883 +90.4 108,513 +38.0 Total 25,927 -61.1 279,981 +28.9 462,066 +17.9

(1) September 2021

Mazda’s export volume in September 2021 decreased 61.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other reasons.

[Exports of key models in September 2021]

CX-5: 12,022 units (down 59.8 % year on year)

MAZDA3: 4,598 units (down 55.0%)

CX-30: 3,368 units (down 35.4%)

(2) April through September 2021

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April through September 2021 increased 28.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2021]

CX-5: 136,975 units (up 29.7% year on year)

MAZDA3: 41,935 units (up 43.9%)

CX-9: 25,899 units (up 40.3%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Sep 2021 Apr – Sep 2021 Jan – Sep 2021 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 10,271 -50.0 59,596 -19.2 122,380 -10.9 U.S.A 24,045 -0.8 189,955 +40.1 273,213 +34.4 China 16,428 -21.5 89,405 -23.6 139,318 -9.1 Europe 20,461 -9.0 106,441 +29.9 149,522 +17.9 Others 31,754 -10.3 214,800 +26.3 333,364 +23.1 Overseas Sales 92,688 -10.0 600,601 +19.0 895,417 +18.7 Total 102,959 -16.7 660,197 +14.1 1,017,797 +14.2

(1) September 2021

Mazda’s global sales volume in September 2021 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in September 2021]

CX-5: 30,143 units (down 12.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 20,210 units (down 14.7%)

CX-30: 18,595 units (down 0.9%)

(2) April through September 2021

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April through September 2021 increased 14.1% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2021]

CX-5: 202,026 units (up 21.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 115,274 units (up 0.8%)

CX-30: 113,658 units (up 36.9%)

SOURCE: Mazda