Mazda production and sales results for June 2024 and for January through June 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for June 2024 and for January through June 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Jun 2024
|Jan – Jun 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|66,543
|-2.9
|368,528
|-11.4
|Total
|66,543
|-2.9
|368,528
|-11.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|36,245
|+19.0
|223,460
|+15.1
|Total
|36,245
|+19.0
|223,460
|+15.1
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|102,788
|+3.9
|591,988
|-2.9
|Total
|102,788
|+3.9
|591,988
|-2.9
1. Domestic Production
(1) June 2024
Mazda’s domestic production volume in June 2024 decreased 2.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in June 2024]
|CX-5:
|29,074 units
|(down 5.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|11,151 units
|(up 12.8%)
|CX-90:
|9,222 units
|(up 114.4%)
(2) January through June 2024
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 11.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2024]
|CX-5:
|161,027 units
|(down 7.4% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|47,282 units
|(down 14.0%)
|CX-30:
|41,133 units
|(up 4.5%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) June 2024
Mazda’s overseas production volume in June 2024 increased 19.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in June 2024]
|CX-50:
|9,808 units
|(up 19.3% year on year)
|CX-30:
|9,617 units
|(down 11.4%)
|MAZDA3:
|5,300 units
|(up 30.1%)
(2) January through June 2024
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2024 increased 15.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2024]
|CX-30:
|72,328 units
|(up 2.0% year on year)
|CX-50:
|55,975 units
|(up 71.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|38,060 units
|(up 18.1%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|Jun 2024
|Jan – Jun 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|8,637
|-42.2
|63,501
|-31.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|921
|-20.2
|5,151
|-20.7
|Registration Total
|6,466
|-51.3
|49,018
|-40.1
|Micro-mini Total
|3,092
|+10.3
|19,634
|+9.2
|Total
|9,558
|-40.6
|68,652
|-31.2
(1) June 2024
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in June 2024 decreased 40.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 2.7% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 2.6% total market share (down 1.5 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in June 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|1,627 units
|(down 9.4% year on year)
|CX-5:
|1,586 units
|(down 12.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|898 units
|(down 52.3%)
(2) January through June 2024
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 31.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 2.7% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.7 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.9 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|10,424 units
|(down 7.5% year on year)
|CX-5:
|8,751 units
|(down 35.2%)
|CX-30:
|6,503 units
|(down 36.4%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Jun 2024
|Jan – Jun 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,169
|-4.8
|321,139
|-6.5
|North America
|30,449
|+34.3
|141,070
|+0.5
|Europe
|4,183
|-75.1
|73,697
|-12.1
|Oceania
|8,457
|+0.2
|33,468
|+2.1
|Others
|17,080
|+12.0
|72,904
|-15.5
|Total
|60,169
|-4.8
|321,139
|-6.5
(1) June 2024
Mazda’s export volume in June 2024 decreased 4.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe.
[Exports of key models in June 2024]
|CX-5:
|27,248 units
|(down 14.5% year on year)
|CX-90:
|10,829 units
|(up 124.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|8,482 units
|(up 10.9%)
(2) January through June 2024
Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2024]
|CX-5:
|149,973 units
|(down 7.2% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|39,825 units
|(down 12.2%)
|CX-90:
|36,933 units
|(up 91.6%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Jun 2024
|Jan – Jun 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|9,558
|-40.6
|68,652
|-31.2
|U.S.A
|35,696
|+19.8
|202,487
|+10.2
|China
|6,204
|-15.1
|41,688
|+31.3
|Europe
|19,306
|+8.9
|95,083
|-1.0
|Others
|38,533
|+1.6
|212,631
|+0.2
|Overseas Sales
|99,739
|+7.5
|551,889
|+5.4
|Total
|109,297
|+0.4
|620,541
|-0.5
(1) June 2024
Mazda’s global sales volume in June 2024 increased 0.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in June 2024]
|CX-5:
|31,769 units
|(up 3.0% year on year)
|CX-30:
|18,615 units
|(up 10.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|14,549 units
|(up 5.3%)
(2) January through June 2024
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 0.5% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe.
[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2024]
|CX-5:
|171,707 units
|(down 3.3% year on year)
|CX-30:
|117,912 units
|(up 19.9%)
|MAZDA3:
|89,980 units
|(up 15.4%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda