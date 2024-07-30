Mazda production and sales results for June 2024 and for January through June 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2024 and for January through June 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for June 2024 and for January through June 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Jun 2024 Jan – Jun 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 66,543 -2.9 368,528 -11.4 Total 66,543 -2.9 368,528 -11.4 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 36,245 +19.0 223,460 +15.1 Total 36,245 +19.0 223,460 +15.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 102,788 +3.9 591,988 -2.9 Total 102,788 +3.9 591,988 -2.9

1. Domestic Production

(1) June 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in June 2024 decreased 2.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in June 2024]

CX-5: 29,074 units (down 5.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 11,151 units (up 12.8%) CX-90: 9,222 units (up 114.4%)

(2) January through June 2024

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 11.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2024]

CX-5: 161,027 units (down 7.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 47,282 units (down 14.0%) CX-30: 41,133 units (up 4.5%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) June 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in June 2024 increased 19.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in June 2024]

CX-50: 9,808 units (up 19.3% year on year) CX-30: 9,617 units (down 11.4%) MAZDA3: 5,300 units (up 30.1%)

(2) January through June 2024

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2024 increased 15.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2024]

CX-30: 72,328 units (up 2.0% year on year) CX-50: 55,975 units (up 71.9%) MAZDA3: 38,060 units (up 18.1%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Jun 2024 Jan – Jun 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 8,637 -42.2 63,501 -31.9 Commercial Vehicles 921 -20.2 5,151 -20.7 Registration Total 6,466 -51.3 49,018 -40.1 Micro-mini Total 3,092 +10.3 19,634 +9.2 Total 9,558 -40.6 68,652 -31.2

(1) June 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in June 2024 decreased 40.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 2.7% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 2.6% total market share (down 1.5 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in June 2024]

MAZDA2: 1,627 units (down 9.4% year on year) CX-5: 1,586 units (down 12.1%) MAZDA3: 898 units (down 52.3%)

(2) January through June 2024

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 31.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 2.7% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.7 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.9 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2024]

MAZDA2: 10,424 units (down 7.5% year on year) CX-5: 8,751 units (down 35.2%) CX-30: 6,503 units (down 36.4%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Jun 2024 Jan – Jun 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 60,169 -4.8 321,139 -6.5 North America 30,449 +34.3 141,070 +0.5 Europe 4,183 -75.1 73,697 -12.1 Oceania 8,457 +0.2 33,468 +2.1 Others 17,080 +12.0 72,904 -15.5 Total 60,169 -4.8 321,139 -6.5

(1) June 2024

Mazda’s export volume in June 2024 decreased 4.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe.

[Exports of key models in June 2024]

CX-5: 27,248 units (down 14.5% year on year) CX-90: 10,829 units (up 124.9%) MAZDA3: 8,482 units (up 10.9%)

(2) January through June 2024

Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through June 2024 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2024]