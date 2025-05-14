RETTmobil 2025: MAN presents state-of-the-art ambulance and fire service vehicles

Four MAN TGEs and one MAN TGM underline MAN's body expertise in the field of rescue services

At the RETTmobil in Fulda from 14 to 16 May 2025, MAN will be presenting its innovative fire and rescue service vehicles and ambulances to international trade visitors. These are always developed in close cooperation with leading body manufacturers, which has made MAN Truck & Bus the market leader in the field of fire service vehicles in Germany. MAN will be represented at the trade fair with an indoor stand in Hall 4, Stand 404 (120 m²) and with the outdoor stand F108 (126 m²) in the area in front of Hall L.

The MAN TGE for model year 2025, the MAN TGE Next Level, will be on display at the trade fair for the first time. It is better protected against digital manipulation thanks to a fundamental adaptation of the on-board network architecture, control units and sensors. Of particular importance is the active safety of passengers. This has been noticeably improved by new assistance systems. The following systems have been added: blind spot and collision warning, turning assistant, Cruise Assist Plus, which consists of the emergency assistant, ACC Stop & Go and the active lane departure warning and traffic jam assistant. The Emergency Brake Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition systems also increase the safety of the occupants.

The driver also benefits from the MAN TGE Next Level: his workplace has been completely modernised. The now digital driver’s workplace is ergonomically designed with intuitively arranged controls and plenty of storage space. With the digital instrument cluster, the driver always has all the important details in view and, thanks to the newly developed ergonomic multifunction steering wheel, can select the new assistance systems and other functions without letting go of the wheel. Keyless start, electronic parking brake and the new automatic gear lever, which is now located directly on the steering column, make every day driving even easier. The MAN Media Van central touch display serves as the new command center in the vehicle and enables the vehicle functions to be controlled.

MAN is presenting two ambulances in Hall 4: a MAN TGE 3.160 4×4 panel van with 163 hp (120 kW) with the VALERIS V21 equipment from Ambulanz Mobile. The other vehicle is also an ambulance. The MAN TGE 3.140 4×2 panel van with 140 hp (103 kW) has a BINZ body. All MAN TGEs exhibited at the trade fair are equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and come with a wheelbase of 3,640 mm.

A total of three MAN exhibits will be on display in the outdoor area on stand F108. The MAN TGE 4.160 4×2 is a command vehicle (ELW) from the conversion manufacturer BOS Mobile Systeme. The second TGE is a crew transport vehicle (MTW), which was customised by MAN’s in-house customisation workshop MAN Individual. It is a MAN TGE 4.160 4×4 panel van. MAN’s appearance is rounded off with an HLF20 fire engine from Rosenbauer. The truck is a MAN TGM 16.320 4×4 BL FW.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus